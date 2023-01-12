As reported in the Jan. 7 news article “FDA approves Alzheimer’s drug that slows decline,” researcher Joshua D. Grill stated that the goal of research into Alzheimer’s disease for decades has been to pursue a drug that can slow its course. It is no wonder that viable advancements have not been made as long as delaying the outcome is the objective. The goal should be either a preventive or a cure.
As the granddaughter, daughter, sister and now spouse of a family member who has had or has dementia (including Alzheimer's), I can assure you that lengthening the duration of this unrelenting disease is senseless. The mental, emotional as well as monetary costs are untold.
Dementia researchers need to focus on prevention or a cure, not something that will make it last longer.
Janet L. Clement, Springfield