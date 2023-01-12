Polls fielded during the GOP’s series of failed speakership votes show Biden at a roughly 44 percent approval rating. That’s an improvement from his recent low points (41 percent in November and 37 percent in July). And Biden’s 44 percent approval might mask his electoral strength. In 2022, about 1 in 6 Biden disapprovers pulled the lever for Democrats. They didn’t love Biden, but they preferred his allies to the GOP.

Fresh data has arrived, and the message is clear: While Republicans publicly squabbled over who would be the next House speaker, President Biden posted decent poll numbers.

Biden’s approval hit a low point in November, as the GOP took the House and inflation continued to soar. But in December, inflation let up slightly . And GOP blunders — such as the speakership fight and Herschel Walker’s loss in Georgia’s December Senate runoff — made Biden look great in comparison.

The Republicans placed Biden in a sweet spot: They’re incompetent enough to make him look good, but not so dysfunctional that they’ve tanked the economy and damaged his popularity. If Biden stays in this position, he’ll benefit politically. But if the GOP gets its act together, or fails to raise the debt ceiling and causes an economic catastrophe, Biden might lose ground instead.