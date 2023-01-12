Fresh data has arrived, and the message is clear: While Republicans publicly squabbled over who would be the next House speaker, President Biden posted decent poll numbers.
The contrast with Kevin McCarthy likely helped Biden. But that’s not the whole story. Biden’s rise began roughly a month before the GOP speakership fracas.
Biden’s approval hit a low point in November, as the GOP took the House and inflation continued to soar. But in December, inflation let up slightly. And GOP blunders — such as the speakership fight and Herschel Walker’s loss in Georgia’s December Senate runoff — made Biden look great in comparison.
The Republicans placed Biden in a sweet spot: They’re incompetent enough to make him look good, but not so dysfunctional that they’ve tanked the economy and damaged his popularity. If Biden stays in this position, he’ll benefit politically. But if the GOP gets its act together, or fails to raise the debt ceiling and causes an economic catastrophe, Biden might lose ground instead.