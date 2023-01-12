Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

From what we know so far, President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents was not nearly as egregious — or potentially criminal — as former president Donald Trump’s. But the Biden situation does require thorough Justice Department scrutiny, and there are legitimate questions about what the president knew and when he knew it.

Attorney General Merrick Garland was right to appoint a special counsel to investigate the Biden documents: Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney for the state of Maryland who served at Justice during both Republican and Democratic administrations. Another special counsel, Jack Smith, will continue to investigate Trump’s hoarding of secret papers, among other potential crimes.

It was bad enough when the White House announced on Monday that “a small number of documents with classified markings” from Biden’s years as vice president were discovered last fall in a closet at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a think tank in Washington where Biden had an office during the Trump presidency. It got worse on Thursday, when the administration revealed that yet more classified documents had been discovered at Biden’s home in Wilmington, Del.

In September, Biden called Trump “totally irresponsible” for taking classified papers to his Mar-a-Lago estate and squirreling them away in a storage room. We now know that such documents were also stowed in the garage where Biden parks his prized Corvette.

There are obvious questions that need to be answered. Chief among them is how sensitive the information in the documents might be and whether unauthorized persons could have had access to them.

Also: After the Justice Department went so far as to send the FBI to seize the documents that Trump had taken to Florida, why did Biden and his aides not immediately make sure there was no classified material in his possession? Given that the papers at the Penn Biden Center were found on Nov. 2 — six days before the midterm election — why was their existence not announced until this past Monday, more than two months later? The Justice Department was told about the documents stored in Biden’s garage on Dec. 20, so why was that discovery not revealed until Thursday? And since one other classified document was found elsewhere in Biden’s house on Thursday morning, are we sure there are no others? I mean, has anyone taken a flashlight up into the attic?

All of this is a big headache for Garland, as though he needed another one. Ultimately, he must decide whether Trump should be prosecuted over his alleged mishandling of documents. Will faith in the impartiality of the Justice Department be undermined if Trump is charged and Biden is not? And what about the department’s guidance that a sitting president cannot be subjected to criminal prosecution?

The cases are indeed different. For more than a year, Trump ignored requests from the National Archives to recover papers he should not have taken from the White House, repeatedly assuring authorities that he held no classified documents. In its August search of Mar-a-Lago, the FBI seized 33 boxes of material, including more than 100 documents with classification markings. Some were marked “top secret,” the highest classification, and should have been stored and viewed only in secure facilities — not stashed around a combination residence and country club in south Florida.

Biden’s lawyers say that only a “small number” of documents with classified markings have been found at the Penn Biden Center office and the the president’s residence. More important, Biden and his lawyers moved immediately to return the papers to the government — even if they did not tell the public — and have conducted, or are conducting, a thorough search to make sure no other such material remains in Biden’s possession.

Trump’s Republican apologists argue — ridiculously — that Trump didn’t hoard any classified documents at all since he had the power, as president and commander in chief, to declassify them simply by saying so, or even by thinking so. I doubt even our current Supreme Court majority would buy that nonsense.

But Republicans do have ammunition to make the case that both Biden and Trump were careless or sloppy in their handling of secret material — and that both should perhaps be investigated, but neither should face charges. And Trump’s defenders can try to use the delay in revealing the discovery of the Penn Biden Center documents as proof of what they claim is the “politicization” of justice under Biden.

There is ample evidence, in my view, that Trump knowingly and willfully absconded with classified documents — that he had criminal intent. But I fear that Biden’s own lapses, along with the drip-by-drip way this story has emerged, may make it less likely that Trump faces justice for grievously mishandling the nation’s secrets.

