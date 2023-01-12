Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This week, at a summit with his Canadian and Mexican counterparts, President Biden said that the Western Hemisphere was “experiencing unprecedented levels of migration — greater than any time in history.” This is not hyperbole. There were 2.4 million apprehensions at the United States’ southwestern border last fiscal year, which is about 600,000 higher than the prior year, the previous high. These numbers are likely to get worse over time, and not just in the United States.

The Western world faces a perfect storm regarding migration. Climate change means equatorial regions are far more prone to drought and disease, making farming and living there much more dangerous. Poverty and political instability in these regions persist, and post-pandemic problems have festered. So, people move toward the richer and more temperate north — Europe and the United States. But migration’s scale is creating problems both of politics and policy.

The politics is obvious. Right-wing populism, from Sweden to the United States to Italy, is almost always linked with fears of uncontrolled immigration. It’s an issue that fuels associated anxieties about culture, religion and race. If Western leaders cannot properly address immigration, Western politics will continue to be consumed with populism for years to come.

The policy part is equally important. The waves of migration we are watching now are making a mockery of the system of asylum that came into being over the last several decades. After World War II, and in the wake of the Holocaust, countries vowed to welcome people who had legitimate fears for their lives. A body of international law developed that gave asylum seekers certain rights.

In recent years, however, millions of people have arrived at borders claiming asylum. Although some of them might genuinely be victims of targeted persecution, most appear to be economic migrants fleeing poverty and disease who are searching for a better life. Some are victims of violence and gang warfare — but the same was surely true of earlier waves of immigrants from southern Italy or Ireland. For people seeking to come to the United States or France, it’s only rational to cross the border however they can and then claim asylum, because they are more likely to be allowed in and have a chance to stay. But these new waves have collapsed the distinction between asylum seekers and regular economic migrants.

Biden deserves credit for making an important effort to address the problem. His recently released plan tries not to reward illegal border crossing and simultaneously expands an existing parole program to include Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua in addition to Venezuela. He is being criticized from both the left and the right. In this particular case, at least, this is a sign that he is doing something right. In December, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the son of immigrants, announced a new policy for Britain that more directly acknowledges that the asylum system is broken. President Emmanuel Macron has also proposed some measures that try to manage migration into France along similar lines.

The politics of immigration is treacherous. The American right has become almost completely opposed to immigration, having moved more sharply on this issue than any other that I can recall. There was a time when Ronald Reagan, the patron saint of the Republican Party, spoke glowingly about immigration and offered a massive amnesty to many of those living in the country illegally. These days, 70 percent of Republicans think high rates of immigration pose a “critical threat” to the United States (only 18 percent of Democrats share that view). It’s unclear whether Republicans want any solution to the migrant crisis, because leaving it to fester creates problems that they can then blame on Biden. To some extent this strategy is working. Already a majority of Americans believe that what is happening at the southern border could be characterized as an invasion.

The Democratic Party remains committed to immigration and immigrants, but it does not make enough of a distinction between immigrants who come into the country following laws and those who come in by crossing the border illegally. Everyone should be treated humanely, but those who follow the law and those who break it cannot be treated alike.

The truth is that most Western countries need more immigrants. Even though the Federal Reserve is trying to slow the economy down, the U.S. unemployment rate is at a 50-year low. By some estimates, Germany needs an additional 400,000 immigrant workers annually. A recent study by economists found that immigrants account for about 36 percent of the innovation in the United States. But a pro-immigration policy is impossible if people believe that lawless invaders, human trafficking and chaos are overrunning their countries.

To open the door to a new immigration era, we will have to close it on the current mess.

