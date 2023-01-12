Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding former Chinese ambassador to the United States Qin Gang’s Jan. 5 op-ed, “The planet’s future depends on a stable China-U. S. relationship”: The people of the world are not fooled by Beijing’s new charm offensive. Mr. Qin says that U.S.-China cooperation is important for the world, but this is yet another instance of authoritarian regimes saying one thing and doing another.

Mr. Qin touted his aid to U.S. students affected by the pandemic in returning to China, but Beijing has rejected transparency into its coronavirus situation from the beginning. He wrote of the need for agricultural cooperation despite Beijing having consistently used agricultural imports as a weapon against democracies, including Taiwan and Australia.

The idea of open doors is proposed for the U.S.-China relationship, but Beijing has been credibly accused of conducting espionage against U.S. government agencies and businesses. Mr. Qin said the world is big enough to accommodate differences, but the regime strangled Hong Kong’s democracy and Taiwan’s international space — even threatening U.S. members of Congress who planned to visit Taiwan.

Albert Einstein said that blind belief in authority is the greatest enemy of truth. Mr. Qin has witnessed American values up close: freedom, democracy and respect for human rights. His fellow Chinese also deserve to live in a society truly governed by these values.

Sabina Chang, Washington

The writer is the director of the press division of Taiwan’s representative office in Washington, D.C.

