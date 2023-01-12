Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Americans can breathe a sigh of relief: The government is not coming for our gas stoves. There was a moment, a couple days ago, when it seemed as though they might. In an interview with Bloomberg, Richard Trumka Jr., a commissioner at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, hinted that the days of cooking over an open flame might be numbered because it pollutes the air inside your house.

“Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.” Trumka said

Conservatives, predictably, went to Defcon 1, questioning the agency’s constitutional authority, the quality of the research saying gas stoves are unhealthy, and the motives of the researchers. Liberals rolled their eyes and demanded to know why conservatives wanted to hold on to such a dangerous technology when induction stoves are awesome? I mean, do they like childhood asthma?

In a way, it was refreshing, because these are the sorts of policy debates we used to have before everything became a referendum on The Future of Democracy. Also, it was tiresome, because we spent two days debating a moronic idea before the head of the CPSC belatedly intervened to walk it back.

“I am not looking to ban gas stoves, and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so,” Alexander Hoehn-Saric said.

And thus, the trial balloon deflated. Yet there remains a real movement to ban gas stoves, at least in new construction, and its partisans undoubtedly will try again. So it seems worth explaining why this is a thoroughly boneheaded approach to the real — but modest — problems that gas stoves present.

For the CPSC commissioner is not wrong that gas stoves produce indoor air pollutants. Even if we didn’t have measurements, this would be obvious: Gas stoves burn gas, and combustion produces carbon monoxide, fine particulate matter and other unlovely byproducts you don’t want in your house.

But missing from this analysis is a sense of proportion. Is this really the best way to address the risks, or might it be better to tell people to turn on the vent hood or open a window before firing up the stove? Could the problem be mitigated with tweaks to stove design? And just how bad is it, compared with other sources of indoor air pollution like, say, cooking itself?

Before you answer and we get embroiled in the minutiae of metastudy analysis, let us pause to note that, although researchers have been studying the effects of gas stoves on indoor air quality for decades, approximately no one cared until environmentalists started trying to get governments to ban the appliances because methane (a.k.a. natural gas) is a greenhouse gas. Note that two of the authors of a recent study on gas stoves and childhood asthma, which made a big splash in the media last week and may have inspired Trumka’s musings, work for an environmental group.

As with so many fights in Washington, this one isn’t really about the thing it purports to be about. If it were, it might be settled amicably, because no one likes breathing soot. Instead, it’s a proxy battle between Team Green and Team Red. And neither side has exactly covered itself in glory.

Conservatives were right to push back against the idea of a ham-handed government mandate based on less-than-rock-solid evidence. But this shaded over into refusing to hear that indoor air quality matters — and into unfairly maligning electric ranges, which have some real disadvantages but are also better than gas at some tasks, like low simmers. The newer induction ranges, moreover, offer the same low-temperature performance as electric with the power and flexibility of gas, and even more precision. If I didn’t have a substantial investment in copper pots that won’t work on induction ranges, I would have put in one myself when we redid our kitchen.

Which is why, I must point out, the left was being stupider than the right. Over time, induction is likely to replace gas stoves anyway. Rather than wait for that to happen, or talk up the performance benefits of induction, or even lobby for some boondoggle tax credit that might incentivize people to switch, some environmentalists would like the government to make everyone switch.

But it’s a big country, and they don’t control most of it. So the result has been not an accelerated march into our all-electric future but instead a political embarrassment, along with angry backlash from conservatives who now wouldn’t install one of those things if you gave it to them for free.

You can argue that’s a childish reaction, and I would agree. You shouldn’t deny yourself a good technology because some oafish environmentalist tried to force it on you. But neither should you behave like an oaf. At least, not if you are trying actually to improve the world, rather than show that you have the power to make people do what you want — or, as in this case, demonstrate that you don’t.

