Frank Church would beg to differ. The late Democratic senator from Idaho chaired one of the most consequential chapters in the history of congressional oversight in the mid-1970s, revealing abuses by the U.S. intelligence community that ranged from plots to assassinate foreign leaders to illegal surveillance of American citizens. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Now, House Republicans have launched what they are styling as a new Church committee; its grandiose title is the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. “Similar to the situation that confronted America in the 1970s, in recent years we have witnessed abuses of the civil liberties of American citizens committed by the executive branch,” Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), said as the proposal was debated Tuesday.

The panel, under the supervision of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), now chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has been given a comically — and dangerously — broad purview.

Listen to Jordan and judge for yourself. He wants to look at, among other matters, the Justice Department treating “moms and dads who are simply showing up at a school board meeting” as domestic terrorists; the FBI paying Twitter $3 million “to censor American citizens”; the Department of Homeland Security’s plan to set up a disinformation governance board “as if some federal agency should tell the American people what they’re allowed to say, what they’re not allowed to say.”

Each of these has a tangential basis in fact. None approaches the level of sinister incursions on cherished constitutional freedoms of Jordan’s fevered imagining.

Back in 2021, Attorney General Merrick Garland cited a “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence” against school officials and instructed federal law enforcement officials “to determine how federal enforcement tools can be used to prosecute these crimes.”

This came in response to a letter from the National School Boards Association, for which it subsequently apologized, that invoked the specter of “domestic terrorism.” It wasn’t Garland’s most politically adept moment, but his memorandum didn’t use that phrase. “I can’t imagine any circumstance in which the Patriot Act would be used in the circumstances of parents complaining about their children, nor can I imagine a circumstance where they would be labeled as domestic terrorism,” Garland said when he testified to, yes, the House Judiciary Committee.

The FBI’s payment to Twitter, recently disclosed, was made under a federal law that allows social media companies and others to bill the government for the cost of producing customer records. Although Twitter owner Elon Musk asserted that this showed the “Government paid Twitter millions of dollars to censor info from the public,” that accusation is baseless. As Elizabeth Nolan Brown of the libertarian magazine Reason explained, “The reimbursement money does not seem to be related to FBI content moderation requests.”

And the Disinformation Governance Board, an advisory committee charged with giving DHS agencies guidance on combating misinformation, was disbanded last August, not long after its creation. The name, with its Orwellian connotations, was dumb, but the board never had any Ministry of Truth-like power to censor speech.

“We need to just start calling this the tinfoil hat committee,” Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), said as the House debated its creation — an assessment that seems spot-on if the GOP’s arguments are to be taken seriously.

“A deep state exists and is perhaps the strongest covert weapon the left has against the America people,” said Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.), asserting they “want to wipe out the American cowboy completely” and “control our land and our lifestyle.” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) warned that the “authoritarian left has used the full might and authority of the federal government to force its agenda on the American people.”

Which brings us to the truly dangerous part of the inquiry: not its unlimited jurisdiction but, in a last-minute addition, its purported power to subpoena information about “ongoing criminal investigations.” Maybe this is GOP bluster just taken to a new level — the Justice Department isn’t going to turn over its investigative files just because Jordan demands them — but the prospect for mischief is chilling.

Conservatives who brag about their supposed commitment to law and order should not be meddling in criminal cases. What cases might the panel be interested in? The special counsel investigation into former president Donald Trump? The prosecution of other insurrectionists arising out of Jan. 6? The Hunter Biden investigation? Investigations into fellow lawmakers who sought to prevent the peaceful transition of power? Among those angling for a seat on the panel is Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), involved in the effort to install Jeffrey Clark as attorney general.

There is a difference between oversight and overstepping. Oversight is an essential congressional function. It’s a bit rich for those who thumbed their nose at oversight when they defied subpoenas from the Jan. 6 committee — including Perry, Jordan, now-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.)—to now insist on its primacy.

And it’s the height of chutzpah to invoke the Church committee. The Senate voted 82-4 to launch that inquiry nearly 50 years ago; the House divided on party lines, 221-211, in creating the Jordan fishing expedition.

The Church committee was a bipartisan effort to unearth evidence; this has the hallmarks of an enterprise with preordained conclusions and a desire to wreak revenge and inflict political damage. Said Loch K. Johnson, a senior aide to Church at the time, “I think he’d be dazed by the comparison because it’s so absurd.”

