According to a fellow trail user, Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority stated that at least two cyclists recently crashed near Idylwood Park after the Virginia Department of Transportation rerouted a section of the Washington and Old Dominion trail for Interstate 66 expansion. Where the W&OD parallels I-66, VDOT steepened the trail’s slope and tightened a bend. This tightened bend also reduced sightlines for trail users in both directions. Worse, VDOT also installed a 20-foot-tall earthwork and concrete wall here; rainwater poured downhill from this new mass onto the trail, where it became a thick sheet of ice. That’s where the crashes occurred.
This is a new problem. In the past, the W&OD had only minor issues with ice, and never at this bend. Because I-66 never towered over the trail before, this curve never had runoff and was ice-free. This new I-66 wall now blocks natural sunlight, which in the past kept the trail dry and safe. Today it is an unsafe canyon, and we still have three more months of winter.
Trail users had only each other for notification of dangerous conditions. Before they got to this danger, I stopped to alert a family with four young children on bikes. “Ice!” I said, explaining, “they put cones up, but you won’t see anything until it’s too late.” The parents thanked me.
I have jogged and cycled the W&OD every winter since 1987. This new hazard is more dangerous than anything I have seen in 35 years.
John Lihach, Arlington