According to a fellow trail user, Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority stated that at least two cyclists recently crashed near Idylwood Park after the Virginia Department of Transportation rerouted a section of the Washington and Old Dominion trail for Interstate 66 expansion . Where the W&OD parallels I-66, VDOT steepened the trail’s slope and tightened a bend. This tightened bend also reduced sightlines for trail users in both directions. Worse, VDOT also installed a 20-foot-tall earthwork and concrete wall here; rainwater poured downhill from this new mass onto the trail, where it became a thick sheet of ice. That’s where the crashes occurred.

This is a new problem. In the past, the W&OD had only minor issues with ice, and never at this bend. Because I-66 never towered over the trail before, this curve never had runoff and was ice-free. This new I-66 wall now blocks natural sunlight, which in the past kept the trail dry and safe. Today it is an unsafe canyon, and we still have three more months of winter.