Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the past three years, the IRS has failed to do its most basic job: processing tax returns in a timely manner. There are many reasons. The pandemic upended almost everything for a while. Years of staffing and budget cuts left the agency short-handed. Ancient computer systems hampered operations. And Congress kept asking the IRS to do more: implement the sweeping 2017 GOP tax code overhaul, then send stimulus checks — three times — to the vast majority of Americans during the pandemic. Any one of these issues would have been tough to manage. Together, they nearly sunk an agency that is critical to funding the U.S. government.

Yet House Republicans made it their first priority this year to pass legislation slashing IRS funding, which would worsen the agency’s problems — and the service it provides Americans.

House Republicans know better; they have heard from desperate constituents who have failed repeatedly to reach the IRS. Calling is almost impossible. The IRS answered just 13 percent of calls last year and 11 percent in 2021. Mailing documents to the IRS is also often unavailing. Millions of unprocessed paper tax returns and correspondence about problems with tax returns sit unopened in IRS facilities. At an IRS processing center in Austin, the situation was so dire that IRS officials took over the entire cafeteria to store boxes of unprocessed mail, Post columnist Catherine Rampell reported last year.

Now the nation is days away from the start of another tax-filing season, yet about 9 million unprocessed returns remain from prior years, according to the latest update from the National Taxpayer Advocate. That’s actually an improvement from the end of 2021, when there were 16 million unprocessed returns, but it underscores the deep processing problems that the IRS still faces.

Advertisement

Congress’s priority should be modernizing the IRS and getting it back to full functionality. That’s why Democrats passed $80 billion in extra funding for the agency over the next decade as part of last year’s Inflation Reduction Act. But House Republicans moved Monday to strip the IRS of $71 billion of the new funding and thwart the agency’s auditing process. They falsely claimed that money would fund 87,000 new auditors. In reality, that figure is an estimate of overall hiring needed at the IRS, not just for auditors. About half of the $80 billion is for bringing IT systems into the current century and hiring more people to answer phones and process returns.

Yes, some of the money is for hiring more auditors. But that also addresses a glaring need. “The IRS has fewer front-line, experienced examiners in the field than at any time since World War II, and fewer employees than at any time since the 1970s,” former IRS commissioner Charles Rettig, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, wrote in August. Put another way, the IRS has about 6,500 agents to audit 178 million tax returns. Millionaires are benefitting from this short-staffing. There were only 7,710 agent audits of tax returns listing over $1 million in income last year, down from 40,965 a decade ago. The IRS isn’t planning to use extra auditors to scrutinize more American families earning under $400,000 a year, as Mr. Rettig, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and many others have tried to explain to House Republicans. The IRS needs extra staff to review the increasingly complex audits of large businesses and super-wealthy families, ensuring they follow the rules. That is in the interest of everyday, law-abiding taxpayers who should not have to make up the difference for tax cheats.

Looking at recent IRS history is telling: In fiscal 2010, the IRS processed 152 million returns with just over 94,000 staff and a budget of about $12 billion. Last year, the IRS handled 178 million returns with just over 79,000 staff and an inflation-adjusted budget of $10.3 billion. Congress has already tried starving the IRS. It was a disaster. What’s needed now is to revive the agency so it can function properly — on all fronts.

Advertisement

Given the turmoil at the IRS, it would also be helpful to have a new IRS commissioner in place swiftly. In November, President Biden nominated Danny Werfel to be the IRS’s next leader. Werfel served as acting commissioner in 2013, when he had to navigate a government shutdown and restore trust in the agency after controversy around scrutiny of conservative nonprofits. He has the experience for the job, and the Senate should move on his nomination quickly.

House Republicans claim they want the tax agency to function better. It doesn’t get much more basic than having an IRS that operates on technology that’s newer than half a century old, can process returns in weeks, not months, and can evaluate tax-avoidance schemes by the super-wealthy. This isn’t the time to cut. It’s the time to resuscitate.

GiftOutline Gift Article