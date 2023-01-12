Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Through the years, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has been the House member most likely to bring home a report card with “Doesn’t play well with others!” scrawled in bright red letters. A founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, Jordan has historically been a ferocious leader of the most pugnacious conservatives.

And so it was rather jarring last week to watch Jordan align with establishment Republicans to quell a rebellion from within the very caucus Jordan co-founded to help elect Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) as the new speaker of the House.

Now, Jordan is positioned to be a key player in the Republican-controlled House — not only taking the gavel on the Judiciary Committee but also heading a Church Committee-style panel charged with investigating “the weaponization of the federal government.” The new subcommittee is a project important to Jordan and many other conservatives who think they have been unfairly targeted by partisan left-wing bureaucrats.

Jordan has a long history of being a thorn in leadership’s side. As far back as a decade ago, he led a revolt against fellow Ohio Republican and then-Speaker John A. Boehner after Boehner cut a deal on the debt ceiling with President Barack Obama that included modest tax increases. The Jordan-led uprising resulted in a smaller package of cuts without the tax increases that “cost America its AAA credit rating and created the blunt across-the-board spending cuts known as the sequester,” Rolling Stone reported.

“Conservatives stood firm,” Jordan boasted then. “We [forced] Washington to begin addressing its spending-driven debt crisis.” It was a declaration of victory echoed in recent days by this year’s edition of the right-wing insurgents after forcing McCarthy to make various budgeting concessions. But this time, Jordan was in the leadership’s camp.

McCarthy had laid the groundwork: After butting heads with Jordan in the battle to become the GOP leader in 2018, he had smartly pursued a different tack than previous party leaders, cultivating Jordan’s friendship and giving him a seat at the table. As Politico reported, one McCarthy ally said of Jordan that the new speaker’s victory “wouldn’t have been possible without him.”

The GOP’s majority is so slim that a handful of malcontents can disrupt it at any time. Jordan will be a crucial mediator to keep everyone in line. An important early test came with this week’s vote on the House’s rules package, which passed with surprisingly little drama.

Jordan will undoubtedly lead in typical firebrand fashion, but his metamorphosis from leader of the insurgents to loyal lieutenant is still striking. One longtime Ohio-based GOP operative who has worked with Jordan told me this week, “Jim has always had a pragmatic side. He knew it wasn’t a choice between McCarthy and someone more conservative. It was merely an issue of wringing out a few procedural concessions, with the risk of a coalition leader if they overplayed their hand. His being with McCarthy helped protect against that.”

Jordan’s bombastic style has guaranteed a high profile. But watching him over the years from within his own state leaves the impression that there’s a limit to how far Jordan is willing to go in attracting more scrutiny than necessary. When Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman announced two years ago that he would not seek another term, it was widely believed that Jordan — whose politics reflect the state’s embrace of Trumpism — would jump headfirst into the race. He was also rumored to be considering a primary challenge to Gov. Mike DeWine.

Instead, Jordan passed on both opportunities, just as he staunchly rebuffed efforts last week to put his name forward for speaker as an alternative to McCarthy, and routinely ignores entering the presidential sweepstakes. At 58, Jordan is in the prime of his political life. With a decade of state legislative experience under his belt and beginning his ninth term in the House, he has an impressive conservative résumé and an enviable base of Republican support for taking the next step. Instead, he appears content where he is.

Many take him at his word that he likes his current job. But Jordan might also worry that a higher-profile race would almost certainly bring renewed scrutiny about what he knew regarding allegations of sex abuse involving a wrestling team doctor at Ohio State University, including when Jordan was an assistant coach between 1987 and 1995. Jordan denied that he had any knowledge of the accusations, but some former wrestlers claimed otherwise. In 2020, the university agreed to pay about $41 million to settle lawsuits brought by former athletes and other men.

Whatever his reasons for standing pat, it’s to McCarthy’s benefit. Given what we witnessed last week from the rebels on the right, the Ohio congressman might no longer be one of the GOP’s most outrageous members. It will be an interesting party indeed if Jordan now qualifies as one of the adults in the room.

