After reading Perry Bacon Jr.’s Jan. 8 op-ed, “I won’t stop watching the NFL. But I know I probably should.,” I agree that I’m part of the problem, too. Like Mr. Bacon, I’ve watched the NFL since I was a child. Now that I’m older than the players and some coaches, I see that this is a violent ritual that has only gotten worse over time: more games each season, more violent impacts and hits, more grueling injuries, frenzied fans who want a blood sport. We can see the longitudinal effects of this sport on the players.
The answers? Continue to change the level of play with penalties and socializing them, improve gear, play fewer games (perhaps 12 or 14), change the culture from blood sport back to competition, and show fans more of what we saw when Damar Hamlin was injured: These guys are humans who hurt, too.
Garth Moore, Riverdale