After reading Perry Bacon Jr.’s Jan. 8 op-ed, “I won’t stop watching the NFL. But I know I probably should.,” I agree that I’m part of the problem, too. Like Mr. Bacon, I’ve watched the NFL since I was a child. Now that I’m older than the players and some coaches, I see that this is a violent ritual that has only gotten worse over time: more games each season, more violent impacts and hits, more grueling injuries, frenzied fans who want a blood sport. We can see the longitudinal effects of this sport on the players.