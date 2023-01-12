The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Migrants deserve the same human dignity as all others

January 12, 2023 at 11:38 a.m. EST
Migrants seeking asylum arrive in Philadelphia from Texas on Dec. 16. (Ryan Collerd/AFP/Getty Images)

Jim Geraghty’s Jan. 10 Wednesday Opinion commentary about the transport of migrants from one part of the United States to another, “Forget Biden in El Paso. The real story is in Colorado.,” missed two crucial points. Asylum seekers should be fully informed about the choice and destination, not be compelled or deceived into hopping on a bus.

Moreover, political leaders should work together and communicate about the migrant flows, not spring tens or hundreds of needy people on an unsuspecting municipality in the middle of the night. Give time to plan and prepare. The foundation of a better country is our commitment to each other as human beings.

Jeremy Pressman, West Hartford, Conn.

