Though I applaud the doctor who wrote the Jan. 10 Health & Science piece “ When food is just what the MD ordered ” for focusing on food with her patients, she generally overlooked a huge resource that bridges the gap between herself and her patients: registered dietitians. Only one dietitian was referenced in the article. The doctor wrote, “But even with my nutrition know-how, I found it challenging to figure out which [vendor] that might be” when deciding which “medically supportive food” to order.

Registered dietitians are professionals who help patients use food as medicine. We have the education (a bachelor’s degree is required; soon it’ll be a master’s), the hands-on training, a national exam under our belts and licensure in most states. We’re trained how to counsel people with heart disease and guide them away from foods high in saturated fat; we know how to steer patients with kidney disease away from high-potassium foods if necessary; and we can help people stretch their food budgets. It’s not necessary to know down to the microgram what’s in a chickpea or spinach; we know those are better than a bag of Oreos.