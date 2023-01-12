Republicans want to talk about how the Justice Department has been politicized? Okay, let’s call former attorney general William P. Barr to testify about Trump’s intervention into prosecutorial decisions (e.g., the sentencing recommendation for Trump confidant Roger Stone ). Let’s ask current Attorney General Merrick Garland why John Durham , the special counsel appointed by Barr to investigate the origins of the Russia probe, wasted $2 million to build cases that ultimately collapsed. What measures has the Justice Department implemented to prevent the president from meddling in its affairs?

And what can be done to improve the transparency of pardons and commutations to prevent the abuse of the president’s power (as in the case of former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon and former Maricopa County, Ariz., sheriff Joe Arpaio)? The nonprofit organization Protect Democracy has argued, “Congress should require that the Department of Justice and White House Counsel submit to it all investigative materials related to an offense for which the President issues or offers to issue a self- or self-protective pardon, as well as records of conversations and materials associated with its consideration.”