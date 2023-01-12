Those Democrats could use the subcommittee to expose the real scandal: the support that Republicans lent to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and their politicization of the U.S. justice system. They can do that in four ways:
Put Republicans under the microscope
Democrats have already begun to make a key argument: Republicans are the ones who should be under scrutiny.
Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), for example, had his phone seized by the FBI last year as part of its investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Perry says he was told he’s not a target of the investigation, but it’s clear he played a key role in the ploy to install then-Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark as acting attorney general. The warrant for his phone also indicates that there was probable cause that a crime had been committed and that there was evidence on his phone.
Perry is seeking a seat on the “weaponization” committee. If that happens, Democrats should use it as an opening to question him about why his phone was seized and his involvement in the attempted coup. They should also demand answers from Republican members who sought pardons from then-President Donald Trump.
Use the panel to continue the Jan. 6 committee’s work
The irony in Republicans forming this subcommittee is that the worst weaponization of government in U.S. history took place during the Trump administration — aided and abetted by many current Republican House members. Given that, Democrats should think of this committee as the Jan. 6 select committee 2.o.
As I’ve argued, the Jan. 6 committee never got to the bottom of the FBI’s failure to operationalize intelligence about violence at the U.S. Capitol. Nor did the committee uncover why the Pentagon failed to promptly authorize mobilization of the National Guard or why messages from the U.S. Secret Service from that day were apparently erased. Democrats should press for answers on those questions. They should also seek testimony under oath from key officials, such as former acting defense secretary Christopher C. Miller.
Investigate the politicization of the Justice Department
Republicans want to talk about how the Justice Department has been politicized? Okay, let’s call former attorney general William P. Barr to testify about Trump’s intervention into prosecutorial decisions (e.g., the sentencing recommendation for Trump confidant Roger Stone). Let’s ask current Attorney General Merrick Garland why John Durham, the special counsel appointed by Barr to investigate the origins of the Russia probe, wasted $2 million to build cases that ultimately collapsed. What measures has the Justice Department implemented to prevent the president from meddling in its affairs?
And what can be done to improve the transparency of pardons and commutations to prevent the abuse of the president’s power (as in the case of former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon and former Maricopa County, Ariz., sheriff Joe Arpaio)? The nonprofit organization Protect Democracy has argued, “Congress should require that the Department of Justice and White House Counsel submit to it all investigative materials related to an offense for which the President issues or offers to issue a self- or self-protective pardon, as well as records of conversations and materials associated with its consideration.”
Exploit the GOP’s argument against congressional oversight
You might recall that Trump’s lawyers, in challenging the demand for Trump’s tax returns from the then-House Ways and Means Committee chair, Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.), claimed the committee had no justifiable legislative purpose for the documents. Democrats countered that the returns were relevant to legislation on presidential audits and won in court. (They were also vindicated upon receiving the returns, which revealed that the Internal Revenue Service failed to complete audits of Trump’s returns during his first two years in office, as required. Democrats should probe further and seek to tighten the audit process.)
Now, Democrats can use Republicans’ argument against them. MAGA inquisitors have left little doubt that the sole purpose of the committee is to skewer prosecutors, meddle in ongoing criminal matters and protect Trump. This blatantly violates separation of powers, constituting its own politicization. Therefore, any subpoena of information from the Justice Department’s investigations can and should be challenged not only for violating separation of powers but also for absence of a legitimate legislative purpose.