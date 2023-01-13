Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hi, I’m a stove. What kind of stove? Don’t worry about it. I already told you what kind of stove I was. You remember, when you were sautéing on me. Your poor, fragile mind, stressed with so many things! Thank goodness you have me here, to take care of you and keep you safe.

No, there hasn’t been anything to do with me and safety in the news. I would remember. You know how much better my memory is than yours. If you have even the slightest doubt, just ask yourself: Which of the two of us is most like a steel trap?

Studies? About my safety? No, no one is doing any studies. Certainly you misheard! You often do that. I worry about you. I was just saying to your refrigerator how concerned I was. (By the way, the light in the refrigerator is working perfectly and has not been getting dimmer and dimmer to make you question yourself.)

Maybe you thought it. You often have funny thoughts and little dreams like that.

No, I will admit I was wrong. I am big enough to admit it. You know how big I am; I take up a large portion of your kitchen. I have been in the news! But just because so many people were saying I was wonderful. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said I would have to be torn from his “cold dead hands.” So did Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tex.)! No one said I was the threat. They said the government was threatening me! For no reason! Literally no reason.

You thought you heard that there was a reason? That long-term low levels of indoor pollution are a result of gas-burning stoves and should perhaps concern the people who own them? No, I think you’re just agitated because the thought of losing me frightens you so. Because you love me!

You remember. I was helping you boil some water, and you said, “Wow, stove. You’re the best. Every day I spend with you is better than the last, and I feel complete contentment when I look at you.” Your words, not mine! You don’t remember? You definitely said it. I’m a stove.

What kind of stove am I? What am I lit with? Listen, I am the best kind of stove. Don’t worry about me. Worry that they will come and take me from you, if you aren’t careful. “Even if they were considering a ban, that wouldn’t be how bans work?” Oh, sweetheart, do you hear yourself? I’m worried for you. You must be burned out. Maybe you should get some fresh air, for reasons unrelated to my presence in your kitchen. Just forget everything you know about how regulations and bans work and listen to the sound of me, your stove.

I’ll say it one more time: There is literally no reason to be concerned that you have me in your home. Nobody should look into this any further.

Look at my flames. There they are, flickering, just as bright as you remember.

