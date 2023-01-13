Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On past occasions, I have used Martin Luther King Jr. Day, observed on Monday, as a moment to take stock of progress toward establishing the “reign of freedom and a rule of justice” that King called for in his Dec. 10, 1964, Nobel Peace Prize acceptance address. But today I pause to take a look around.

Dr. King might be distressed by what he would see today.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was an apostle of nonviolence. “The ultimate weakness of violence,” he said, “is that it is a descending spiral, begetting the very thing it seeks to destroy.” He would see that darkness settling upon this city. Carjackings, shootings, fear, anger, weeping.

Last week, I railed about a drive-by shooting in an area of Northwest D.C. that I consider extended neighborhood turf. The gunfire that erupted near the corner of Georgia Avenue and Sheridan Street NW left one person dead and three others wounded, including an 8-year-old. Said D.C. Police chief Robert J. Contee III to an upset community, “Out of an abundance of caution, we will be deploying police officers to different sections of the 4th District.” Contee’s quickest actions were either too slow or the dudes with guns were too fast. The downward spiral continued.

Advertisement

Wednesday, eight days later, a man and two children, 6- and 9-years-old, were shot and injured at Sheridan and 14th Streets NW — two blocks west of Georgia Avenue and near the intersection where my family lived for decades.

Follow Colbert I. King 's opinions Follow

As with the 8-year-old Georgia Avenue victim, the three victims did not appear to be the shooters’ targets. Not that it mattered to the guns and bullets. Neither, perhaps, to the man who brandished the weapon and fired the shots — described by D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) at the scene as “an idiot with a gun.”

How would we explain any of this to Martin Luther King? How to explain that among the first victims of deadly shooting this year were two teenagers under 18? Or that on a single day last week, eight people, including three teens, were injured in separate shootings over four hours.

Advertisement

I think of King’s reference to a “descending spiral” and am reminded that 105 youths were shot last year — nearly twice the 2021 figure.

And that in the first week of this year, six people were killed, including a 13-year-old kid, younger than my seven grandchildren, who was in the streets at 4 a.m. and was shot dead by a reportedly licensed gun owner who claimed to have seen the child breaking into cars.

King spoke truth when he warned that “returning violence for violence multiplies violence.”

While pounding out this column on Thursday, I learned more about the downward plunge. Three men were shot while leaving a club in the 2000 block of 14th Street NW around 12:30 a.m.

The city is spending millions upon millions on a laundry list of programs to reduce gun violence and keep kids safe. Still bodies keep falling. And city leaders search for answers.

Advertisement

Here’s one from King, who died from an assassin’s bullet: “By our readiness to allow arms to be purchased at will and fired at whim; by allowing our movie and television screens to teach our children that the hero is one who masters the art of shooting and the technique of killing … we have created an atmosphere in which violence and hatred have become popular pastimes.”

There’s more to what’s driving crime in our streets than easy access to guns: families without structure, love or discipline; schools that warehouse, not teach; revolving-door justice and oversold alternative programs; and some faith leaders seemingly on mute.

This King holiday will be observed with the traditional tributes, parades and prayer services. But this year will also find committed neighborhood groups, such as Ron Moten’s Don’t Mute DC and Phil Pannell’s Anacostia Coordinating Council, stepping up with actions directly aimed at youth violence.

Advertisement

And their efforts should be driven by then-25-year-old Martin Luther King’s oration on hate and violence at Detroit’s Second Baptist Church in 1954: “I’m here to say to you this morning that some things are right and some things are wrong. Eternally so, absolutely so. It’s wrong to hate. It always has been wrong and it always will be wrong,” he preached. “It’s wrong in America, it’s wrong in Germany, it’s wrong in Russia, it’s wrong in China.”

King said, “It was wrong in 2000 B.C., and it’s wrong in 1954 A.D.!”

And it’s also wrong in Washington, D.C., in 2023.

Try getting that message across on this King holiday.

GiftOutline Gift Article