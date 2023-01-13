In his Jan. 8 op-ed, “Wokeness comes for a statue,” George F. Will questioned the wisdom of a demand, by some, to remove the statue of John Witherspoon, one of Princeton University’s early presidents, from campus because of his enslavement of two people. Like Mr. Will, I am a Princeton graduate and consider it myopic to judge too harshly the actions of individuals through a historical lens of several hundred years. I think it would be far more instructive to erect two new statues of more recent Princeton graduates to acknowledge their contributions to the more modern civil rights movement.
John Doar, class of 1944, provided legal support to the freedom riders and other civil rights activists in the early 1960s. He escorted James Meredith to register at the University of Mississippi in 1962. Nicholas Katzenbach, class of 1945, represented the federal government at the “Stand in the Schoolhouse Door” and confronted then-Alabama Gov. George Wallace, who unsuccessfully tried to stop the enrollment of two Black students, Vivian Malone and James Hood, at the University of Alabama in June 1963.
The construction of two statues honoring Doar and Katzenbach would promote civil rights awareness on campus far more effectively than the removal of Witherspoon’s statue.
Kevin R. Loughlin, Boston