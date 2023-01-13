In his Jan. 8 op-ed, “Wokeness comes for a statue,” George F. Will questioned the wisdom of a demand, by some, to remove the statue of John Witherspoon, one of Princeton University’s early presidents, from campus because of his enslavement of two people. Like Mr. Will, I am a Princeton graduate and consider it myopic to judge too harshly the actions of individuals through a historical lens of several hundred years. I think it would be far more instructive to erect two new statues of more recent Princeton graduates to acknowledge their contributions to the more modern civil rights movement.