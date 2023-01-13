Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Merrick Garland didn’t have a choice about whether to name a special counsel. Not really. Not after he had named a special counsel to deal with criminal inquiries against former president Donald Trump. Not after he tasked the U.S. attorney in Chicago, a Trump holdover, to look into the facts around the Biden papers and examine whether appointment of a special counsel was warranted, and the prosecutor recommended in favor of that step.

In November, before Garland tapped Jack Smith to oversee the Trump investigation, I wrote that this was a close call but advised against. Garland decided otherwise. His move was not exactly cheered at the White House, where there was muttering that it would increase pressure to name an outsider to handle other politically sensitive investigations, such as the continuing probe of Hunter Biden.

Advertisement

Now we know more about what was really generating that anxiety and dismay. Just a few weeks earlier, as Garland knew, 10 classified documents from Biden’s days as vice president were found in a locked closet at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, the think tank Biden launched after leaving office.

If that alone didn’t condemn Biden to having his very own special counsel, certainly the discovery of additional classified material stored in the president’s Wilmington, Del., garage made it inevitable. That one more document was found elsewhere in the Wilmington house this week was icing on a cake that was already baked.

Follow Ruth Marcus 's opinions Follow

Notably, Garland did not say — in announcing Smith and Robert Hur as special counsels — that keeping the investigation in-house would pose a conflict of interest for the department. Rather, he cited the part of the special counsel regulations that provide for outside prosecutors in “extraordinary circumstances.”

Advertisement

If this circumstance wasn’t extraordinary — two presidents with classified papers that were at the very least improperly stored — I don’t know what is. Perhaps, if the facts were completely anodyne and the second tranche of classified material had not turned up alongside the Corvette in the president’s Wilmington garage, a Biden special counsel could have been avoided. But given how the Biden case unfolded, it would have been insupportable to have a special counsel for one and not for the other.

That does not mean the outcomes will or should be the same. As much as they are yoked together politically, they should be treated and disposed of as separate legal matters. The overriding principle for the Justice Department is to treat like cases alike. From what is currently known, the Trump and Biden documents cases appear less similar than dissimilar.

Both concern the apparent mishandling of classified material by senior officials after leaving office. In Trump’s case, however, he was on repeated notice from the feds that classified material was being sought. He repeatedly failed to turn it over.

Advertisement

Biden, as far as we know, immediately alerted the appropriate authorities — the National Archives, in the first instance — when classified material was found. By contrast, rather than a pattern of cooperation, the Trump investigation features evidence of obstruction of justice, which remains mostly undisclosed.

To paraphrase ‘Sesame Street,’ one of these investigations is not like the other. So, it is fanciful to suggest that the pending nature of the Biden investigation should not affect the decision-making about whether to indict Trump. The former president should be charged if there are the makings of a solid criminal case and if others in analogous circumstances have been prosecuted. Period.

This shouldn’t be about whether Trump is politically weakened or dangerously emboldened by an indictment. It shouldn’t be about whether the department is perceived as treating Trump and Biden the same. The rule of law does not require even-handedness when the hands are so different. It calls for making decisions without regard to political consequences.

A final word here on transparency, and the Biden team’s decision not to disclose the discovery of the documents in November and the existence of the FBI investigation. It was obviously not in the president’s interest to make that announcement just before a closely contested election. Less obvious: Prosecutors don’t appreciate it when their investigations get caught up in publicity; they prefer to do their work undisturbed by nosy reporters.

Advertisement

So, I understand the various reasons that the White House wasn’t going to volunteer the information. Where I find more fault with the response is in the White House decision not to mention the Wilmington garage discovery once the Biden Center information leaked to CBS News.

It was inevitable that fact would emerge; the White House just put itself in the position of looking shifty by not getting all the damaging news out right away. Yes, there was still more searching to do, but sitting on highly relevant information is not a good look for an administration happy to applaud itself for transparency.

GiftOutline Gift Article