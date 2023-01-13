The Post was truly prescient in deciding to publish the letters of Holly Hazard and William H. Turner relating to the controversy of the late notice of National Merit commendations at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology [“No catastrophe at TJ,” Jan. 9]. Ms. Hazard blamed everyone but those responsible for the “accident or oversight,” while Mr. Turner set up a straw man argument that no one has ever been denied admission because of a lack of a commendation letter. Both are apologists for the mediocrity of U.S. public education that is top-heavy with leftist administrators.
Now we discover that not only the principal at Thomas Jefferson made such a “minor error” but at least three other schools — at least two with significant percentages of Asian students — did so as well. What an astounding revelation! One must be reminded of the military dictum: “Once is an accident; twice is a coincidence. The third time is enemy action.”
Despite the wails of the bureaucratic woke, the investigation should continue.
Sidney H. Williams, Fairfax