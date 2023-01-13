The Post was truly prescient in deciding to publish the letters of Holly Hazard and William H. Turner relating to the controversy of the late notice of National Merit commendations at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology [“No catastrophe at TJ,” Jan. 9]. Ms. Hazard blamed everyone but those responsible for the “accident or oversight,” while Mr. Turner set up a straw man argument that no one has ever been denied admission because of a lack of a commendation letter. Both are apologists for the mediocrity of U.S. public education that is top-heavy with leftist administrators.