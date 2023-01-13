Regarding the Jan. 10 front-page article “Gun shot by 6-year-old was mom’s, Va. police say”:
Though Virginia has recently taken important steps to strengthen its gun laws, the state can and must do more to prevent this from happening.
Virginia’s legislature should strengthen its child access prevention statute, including increasing penalties for negligent gun owners and promoting secure firearm storage statewide. Secure storage can decrease unauthorized access to minors, prevent intentional and unintentional shootings, reduce firearm suicides in children and teens, and decrease gun theft.
As a responsible gun owner, I understand that common-sense gun safety laws and responsible storage practices will keep our communities safe. I and other like-minded gun owners hope our leaders in Virginia can join us to prevent future tragic incidents such as this one.
Lisa Harter, Alexandria
The writer is a senior ambassador in Virginia for Giffords Gun Owners for Safety.