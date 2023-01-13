In response to Ruth Marcus’s protest of abortion restrictions, “Abortion’s victory in S.C. may not last” [op-ed, Jan. 9], one must ask: What exactly is this “victory” rendered by South Carolina’s Supreme Court? What is the “right” that Ms. Marcus and other abortion rights advocates claim to defend? They are certainly not just trying to preserve access to remedies for health-threatening or coerced pregnancies. Even the pro-abortion-rights Guttmacher Institute has published studies conceding some three-fourths of women seeking abortions terminate their pregnancies not because of severe medical conditions but because bearing a child would interfere with their careers, education or other non-health concerns. The Post has published accounts reflecting such routine stories. With the range of effective contraceptive measures available today, some of them widely advertised, these unwanted pregnancies are almost entirely avoidable. Promoting purely elective abortions in such cases only encourages men and women to flush away the consequences of their behavior, corroding human character.