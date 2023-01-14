Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden’s explanation of when and how classified documents were found at the Penn Biden Center on Nov. 2 by his attorneys, and at his home in Delaware recently, raised more questions than it answered. Mr. Biden said, “When my lawyers were clearing out my office at the University of Pennsylvania, they set up an office for me, a secure office in the Capitol when I, for four years after being vice president, I was professor at Penn. They found some documents in a box, you know a locked cabinet or at least a closet” and immediately called the National Archives and turned them over.

Mr. Biden was an honorary professor at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia from 2017 to 2019. On Feb. 8, 2018, the Biden center, where Mr. Biden would occasionally work and where Antony Blinken, now secretary of state, served as managing director, opened in D.C.

Thus, his attorneys did not “clear out his office at the University of Pennsylvania” and then “set up … a secure office in the Capitol,” perhaps meaning D.C., and not the Capitol building.

The classified documents had to be transferred from the White House to his home and then to his office at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia to the office in D.C. after it opened in 2018. Why did it take two years after Mr. Biden became president to clean out his office?

Hopefully, the forthcoming investigation by the newly appointed special counsel as well as by the House Oversight and Reform Committee chaired by Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) will uncover the facts, and the Justice Department’s responses to our Freedom of Information Act request will get the answers for the American people.

Paul Kamenar, Chevy Chase

The writer is counsel to the National Legal and Policy Center.

If the National Archives and Records Administration was the key to tracking former president Donald Trump’s documents, where was it in tracking those in the Obama administration?

There are significant differences between the Biden and Trump situations. The sheer volume of papers Mr. Trump had indicates these were not papers lost in the shuffle. Mr. Trump decided they belonged to him. President Biden’s lawyers found documents among other papers at the Penn Biden Center. The subsequent finding of other classified papers found at his home and office is very troubling, but it is unclear what Mr. Biden’s intentions were in holding on to those documents. His order to search all his files in all his offices indicates that he probably did not intend to keep them; he simply forgot he had them. And the national archivists did not remind him.

We must know what went wrong in the closing down of the Obama administration in general, the organizing of papers at Mr. Biden’s office and home in particular and the role of the National Archives in tracking vital papers.

I refuse to play the game of ignoring the messy details to make one side look good. Both Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden need to be held to account. But these two scenarios are not identical. And if the invisible third party — those at the National Archives — was negligent, it must also be held accountable.

Jo Trafford, Portland, Maine

So, as we open 2023, it appears we now have DocuGate 2.0 with the recent discovery of official documents in an office once used by President Biden after he served as vice president [“Justice Dept. reviewing classified documents found in Biden’s post-VP office,” news, Jan. 10].

Perfect timing. The Republicans, who are mostly trying desperately to recover from the historic public humiliation of needing 15 rounds of balloting to decide how much to incapacitate their leader before finally electing him speaker, now have a ready-made diversion.

If history is a guide, this will likely lead to extensive investigations, hearings and litigation that will consume thousands of hours of professional time and cost millions of tax dollars.

The likely result? At least two sets of conflicting debating points in an election campaign already underway.

Meanwhile, what happens to the issues that really matter — climate, health care, equal rights, wealth equity?

Sadly, the answer is, and appears likely to remain, that they will be lost in the Republican-controlled theater our Congress has become, with all the wacky players strutting and fretting their hours on the stage, without signifying much of anything for most of us and the major issues we face.

Thomas Murphy, Rockville

