Former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice and former secretary of defense Robert M. Gates were on target in their Jan. 8 op-ed, “Time is not on Ukraine’s side,” in which they urged a dramatic and expedient increase in military aid to Ukraine to enable it to push back Russian forces and preclude a renewed Russian offensive. But as they point out, Russian President Vladimir Putin can “be patient to achieve his destiny.” Over the medium term, Ukraine, to be secure, will need not only stepped-up military capabilities but also integration into Western institutions, notably the European Union and NATO.