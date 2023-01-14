Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Jan. 9 Metro article “Hoping to restore hub’s shine”: If Union Station officials are serious about creating a desirable destination, they need to address homelessness and panhandlers. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight On Jan. 2, I spent half an hour in the station waiting for a train. In that time, I witnessed people sleeping on benches in the waiting area, reducing seating space for actual patrons. I endured the stench of urine in the waiting area. I observed how the cleaning crews couldn’t keep up with the messes the homeless left in the restrooms. I was approached by a panhandler while I waited for my traveling companion at a concession stand.

These experiences reminded me why I avoid Union Station whenever possible, and why I minimize my time there when avoidance isn’t an option. Until the place is no longer a de facto homeless shelter, this will continue to be my policy. A new coat of paint in the main hall is lipstick on the proverbial pig. It won’t entice me to visit.

Jeffrey Stark, Arlington

It might be newsworthy that Union Station will get new retail, but the real news is that a national and local treasure, essential to so many, was allowed to fall into disrepair and no one has been held to account. Where have the Union Station Redevelopment Corp., Congress, the National Park Service, the New York management company and other elected and appointed public officials been? Where is the information about USRC’s structure, role and finances that would explain the station’s abysmal condition?

Like many, my husband and I travel Amtrak between D.C. and New York: We dread arriving in D.C., our hometown, and having to use the restrooms at Union Station. The contrast with the Moynihan terminal in New York couldn’t be starker. Accountability and a transparent business plan would be a good place to start “restoring” public confidence, along with this shrine.

Barbara Kraft, Washington

