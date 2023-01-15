Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After the last D.C. teachers’ contract ended in 2019 without a replacement deal, negotiations continued to drag out for three more years. Finally, in November, D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced a new deal. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Her news release ballyhooed “robust back pay in recognition of the tireless efforts and sacrifice our teachers have made over the past three years.”

D.C. law requires equal pay for equal work, but 1,000 or more teachers who worked during those years while the negotiators muddled through contract talks are being stiffed because of a separate and inconsistent provision that says retroactive pay can only go to people on D.C.’s payroll on the date that the D.C. Council ratifies the contract.

Meanwhile, every year, there is roughly 25 percent teacher turnover.

Under current law, hundreds of teachers will be denied pay that they would have already received — during the duress of the covid-19 pandemic, during the challenges of online, distance instruction — if only the mayor, chancellor and union president had done their jobs in timely fashion and had a contract in place when they should have — instead of three years late.

Teachers will be stiffed of a retroactive pay raise if they have since died, left for medical reasons, left to take care of ailing children or elderly parents, left because their military spouse was reassigned or any of dozens of other circumstances.

There is an obvious and easy remedy: The provision that causes such inequities should be deleted.

In the interest of fairness, equity and in keeping with the law’s clear principle of equal pay for equal work, the council should act promptly.

Jay Silberman, Washington

The writer is a former member of the D.C. Board of Education and a past chair of Parents United.

