During President Biden’s first two years in office, critics often faulted his administration as being too absorbed with progressive issues that the average American didn’t care about, such as paid sick leave and universal pre-K, while ignoring hot topics that Republicans regularly attacked him on, such as border security and inflation.

What a difference a handful of House seats makes. Now that Biden has little hope of passing anything meaningful in the Republican-controlled House, he has shifted to touting his accomplishments and focusing on centrist priorities such as inflation and immigration. Republicans, meanwhile, seem to have lost interest in them.

Perhaps that’s because Republicans are a bit preoccupied. In the first two weeks of the new Congress, MAGA extremists have neutered House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.); gutted the Office of Congressional Ethics; tried to help tax cheats by voting to repeal funding for the IRS; and set up a committee to obstruct criminal investigations and gin up scandals about Biden and his family.

Voters are predictably disgusted. Navigator, a Democratic polling and messaging operation, found that “sizable majorities believe Republicans are focused on consolidating their power and fighting among themselves rather than serving the public.” Only 14 percent want Republicans to spend time investigating the Bidens. And just 44 percent of independents view McCarthy favorably, a 20-point drop from November.

Biden has spent much of his time over the past few weeks highlighting economic progress, demonstrating the benefits of his infrastructure program and touting new tech investment. He has also rolled out an enforcement plan for the border and vowed to regulate Big Tech companies to protect Americans’ privacy, prevent practices harmful to children, go after anti-competitive practices and demand greater transparency. These are all things Republicans say they are concerned about.

Has the White House become savvier, taking the advice of Democratic centrists to focus on these issues? Or did his position change once he lost the opportunity to pursue a progressive agenda? A little of both, perhaps.

What has really changed is a shift from legislating — and the agonizing sausage-making required in a party that includes fervent progressives and pro-fossil fuel conservatives such as Sen. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) — to implementing and messaging. Biden was obliged in the first half of his term to pursue voting rights reform and an expansive Build Back Better agenda even if they failed. Now, no one expects him to offer up items on the progressive wish list.

Moreover, Biden has always benefited from context and contrast. In the 2020 Democratic primaries, his centrism gave him broad-based appeal and convinced voters he was more electable than the raft of more progressive contenders. In the 2020 general election, his sanity, decency and even “boringness” were the antithesis of the radical, mean and unhinged incumbent president.

Now Biden has the opportunity to contrast himself with House Republicans, who are living up to Democrats’ characterization as unethical, power-hungry, chaotic and clueless. It’s as if they took Biden’s speech in Philadelphia last year decrying extreme MAGA Republicans as a playbook, not an indictment.

In a real sense, Biden has been thrown into the briar patch. Confronted with a radical GOP House, what’s a Democratic president to do? Well, I guess he’ll have to tout his achievements, stress bipartisanship, push for border security, remain tough on China, continue to show off his leadership of Western democracies against Russia, stand up for defense spending, rail against cruel forced-birth mandates, confirm as many judges as possible in the Democratic-controlled Senate and remind voters that MAGA radicals remain a threat to democracy.

That sure sounds like a winning platform for 2024. No wonder Democrats seem so cheery these days.

