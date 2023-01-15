Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A decade of intense Black-led activism, particularly the massive protests after the murder of George Floyd, have led to a society-wide rethinking of America’s policies toward Black Americans. But the so-called racial reckoning has not resulted in much real, deep policy change — and there are few signs that it will anytime soon.

Many American leaders and institutions will honor the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday and pledge to work toward his goals. But they also most certainly won’t sound as committed to Black causes as they did 18 months ago, in the weeks immediately following Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police. In June and July 2020, it seemed like every hour a Confederate monument came down, a major corporation pledged to spend billions of dollars on Black causes, an overwhelmingly White city held a huge protest denouncing police brutality, and a politician gave a speech promising to do whatever they could to take on anti-Black racism.

That was an exciting and invigorating time. I almost couldn’t believe what was happening — it was a country I didn’t recognize, one I never imagined could exist. I ignored the skepticism in the back of my mind (“Why would this racial awakening be different from previous ones that resulted in little change?”) and instead got my hopes up. Finally, it seemed, America was actually going to address the lower levels of life expectancy, income, wealth and other challenges of its Black population, the results of both overt, intentional discrimination and more systemic barriers.

A year and a half later, I’m disappointed and discouraged. So little has changed. American police officers killed more people in 2022 than any year over the past decade, according to data compiled by the group Mapping Police Violence. This continued problem was starkly illustrated this month, when the cousin of Patrisse Cullors, one of the activists who created the Black Lives Matter slogan, died after an altercation with police in Los Angeles. The bold policy changes touted by activists in the summer of 2020, such as drastically reducing government spending on policing and reallocating that money for housing assistance and other programs that would disproportionately benefit Black people, not only have no chance of being passed nationally but are a non-starter even in many blue cities and states. There is no real public discussion of wealth taxes, reparations, guaranteed income and job programs, aggressive school and housing integration and other policies that would be necessary to improve conditions for Black Americans on a broad scale.

More incremental proposals are being sidelined, too. Neither the fairly limited police reform billnor the national study of reparations that were supported by many Democratic politicians, including President Biden, were adopted in Congress over the past two years.

The big, obvious reason so little has changed is that many Republicans and conservatives were dismayed by the same protests and activism that left me overjoyed. So there has been an aggressive counter-mobilization on the right. Republican officials, most notably Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, are pushing to weaken diversity and inclusion initiatives and limit the teaching of concepts such as critical race theory that highlight racial inequality. GOP-appointed judges are striking down programs specifically designed to boost Black people.

Some Democratic officials also opposed ideas that emerged from the protests, most notably on policing. So they have pushed to either maintain or increase police funding and fought against policies such as eliminating cash bail.

But while the attempts to blunt or reverse policies adopted since the summer of 2020 are unfortunate, the bigger problem is that not many new policies were enacted in the first place.

In many ways, the racial reckoning ended on Nov. 3, 2020. Instead of Democrats winning a huge majority in the House and enough Senate seats to get rid of the filibuster, as polls suggested was possible, they won tiny majorities in both chambers. Major changes to improve Black people’s lives require funding, and the federal government is where a lot of the money is. With such small majorities during Biden’s first two years in office, a sweeping pro-Black agenda was immediately off the table, because centrist Democrats such as Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) weren’t likely to be on board.

Also, many Democrats argued (without much evidence) that the party’s candidates didn’t do as well as expected in 2020 because they were too tied to Black Lives Matter and the protests, particularly the “defund the police” slogan. So Democrats, always positioning themselves for the next election, were nervous about pushing proposals that could be cast as too pro-Black.

But it’s not just national Democrats. Local Democrats, even in overwhelmingly left-leaning cities, could make major reforms on policing, housing, education and other issues without the federal government. They just aren’t. Some local officials simply don’t support these ideas. Other times they are rightly worried about opposition from local Democratic voters (sometimes even Black ones) who don’t want the police to kill people in the way they did Floyd but also don’t support broader changes on policing and other issues. And many of the businesses and other institutions that claimed to be enthusiastic about changes in the summer of 2020 have walked back those pledges now.

Another problem is the activists themselves. They haven’t pushed their agenda particularly effectively. From its start in 2013, the Black Lives Matter movement hasn’t had a formal organizational structure or a singular leader. That was both intentional (many of the activists didn’t want that kind of leadership) and unintentional (the movement was so broad and diffuse it was hard to organize, even in informal ways). So there was no organization that the millions of people who protested Floyd’s killing could join, nor a clear set of goals they could embrace and urge their local politicians to adopt.

So the movement is in a complicated place. More than ever before, American journalists, business executives, politicians and other leaders and even a large bloc of voters are aware of the specific barriers that Black Americans face, the reasons for those barriers and policies that could fix them. But those policies not only aren’t passing, they aren’t even really being considered.

Some progress is being made. The student debt cancellations by the Biden administration. The nomination and confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. The continued removal of the names of Confederate soldiers and generals from monuments and buildings. Small-bore police reforms. Reparations initiatives in a few blue cities and the state of California.

Some of these policies will meaningfully improve the lives of some Black people. And they all happened in part because of the protests over the past decade, and especially in the spring and summer of 2020.

But overall, we have wokeness without works.

