The Jan. 12 news article “Idea of ban on gas stoves ignites culture war controversy” contained a lot of useful reporting but fell short in two respects. First, it’s time to drop the term “natural gas” and call this substance what it is, methane. We don’t talk about “natural coal” or “natural oil.” The word “natural” is sometimes used ahead of “gas” to avoid confusion with gasoline. Calling it methane avoids this problem. Second, follow the money. Obviously, the fossil fuel industry is delighted with the false narrative that the government is coming after people’s beloved cooking appliances. Is the industry helping to cook up the latest culture war controversy? Inquiring minds want to know.