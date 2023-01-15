Barry Svrluga’s Jan. 12 Sports column, “NFL hiring is under scrutiny. Do the owners really care?,” was unfair to the current system.
If minority coaching hires expand, where in the world can an honest coach’s son with a name like Schottenheimer, Shanahan, McVay, Turner, Zampese, Nolan, Ryan, Phillips or Shula ever get a chance for wealth and fame? Now I ask you: If they can’t get a head start under the watchful eye of their fathers, how do you expect them to earn big NFL salaries down the road, and possibly even rise to play-by-play broadcasting? How could you possibly hope to build a coaching dynasty under those conditions? I shudder to think of the consequences.