If minority coaching hires expand, where in the world can an honest coach’s son with a name like Schottenheimer, Shanahan, McVay, Turner, Zampese, Nolan, Ryan, Phillips or Shula ever get a chance for wealth and fame? Now I ask you: If they can’t get a head start under the watchful eye of their fathers, how do you expect them to earn big NFL salaries down the road, and possibly even rise to play-by-play broadcasting? How could you possibly hope to build a coaching dynasty under those conditions? I shudder to think of the consequences.