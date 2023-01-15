The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion We need to think about the other effects of minority hiring in the NFL

January 15, 2023 at 2:57 p.m. EST
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during a game against the Washington Commanders on Dec. 24 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post) (The Washington Post)

Barry Svrluga’s Jan. 12 Sports column, “NFL hiring is under scrutiny. Do the owners really care?,” was unfair to the current system.

If minority coaching hires expand, where in the world can an honest coach’s son with a name like Schottenheimer, Shanahan, McVay, Turner, Zampese, Nolan, Ryan, Phillips or Shula ever get a chance for wealth and fame? Now I ask you: If they can’t get a head start under the watchful eye of their fathers, how do you expect them to earn big NFL salaries down the road, and possibly even rise to play-by-play broadcasting? How could you possibly hope to build a coaching dynasty under those conditions? I shudder to think of the consequences.

It’s time to slow down the hiring of minority candidates before they squeeze out these coaches’ sons, current and future. There just isn’t enough room at the top for everybody.

Dan Lounberg, Arlington

