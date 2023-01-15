Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Jan. 10 editorial “A rock and a hard place,” about the president’s new immigration policy, used negative words such as “surge,” “explosion” and “unsustainable tide” that are more suited to describing rodents than vulnerable people seeking refuge. People have the legal right to seek safety, and our extremely wealthy country has the capacity to welcome them with dignity.

The editorial also portrayed a dysfunctional Congress forcing President Biden’s hand to implement changes to a broken immigration system in hopes of avoiding a ticking political time bomb. Sadly, the victims of the United States continuing to shirk its responsibilities under the Refugee Act of 1980 will not only be those who are seeking asylum but also those of us who live in this country.

As primary-care physicians who have done extensive work with refugees and asylum seekers, we see the negative impact on health from forced displacement, which will only be exacerbated by Mr. Biden’s new policy. Nevertheless, we also witness our patients’ positive impact on our community in so many facets such as the economy, culture and so much more.

The first step in addressing the challenge of increased border crossings is to see the people crossing the border as human beings with the potential to live full lives that are just as valuable as the ones on this side of the border, which the D.C. Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, where Dr. Sugarman volunteers, has done with arriving migrants from Texas. Mr. Biden and our government should do the same.

James Huang, Washington and Kate Sugarman, Potomac

