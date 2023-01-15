The Jan. 11 editorial “For the nation’s health, it’s time to break up the FDA,” which called for creating a new agency dedicated to protecting the nation’s food system, was right to note that the current arrangement is simply not working. Breaking up the Food and Drug Administration would be a sensible first step to strengthen the FDA’s underused food regulatory powers. However, an effective food regulatory agency, whether in the FDA or elsewhere, must put public health first by taking the lead in combating both acute and chronic food illnesses, such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease and cancer. Today, food companies are having their greatest health impact by using highly processed ingredients that promote metabolic changes, leading to chronic disease. For example, replacing intact whole grains with energy-dense highly refined grains.