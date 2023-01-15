Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

What passes for decency in the GOP today: Willingness to demand the resignation of a compulsive liar who falsified practically his entire biography and possibly violated campaign finance laws. It’s a low bar, but let’s at least give a nod to the minimally responsible Republicans in New York willing to do it regarding Rep. George Santos (N.Y.).

Santos is reportedly under investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn and the district attorney in Nassau County on Long Island. He’s also the subject of a Federal Election Commission complaint by the Campaign Legal Center.

The complaint alleges, “Santos purported to loan his campaign $705,000 during the 2022 election.” But, the complaint adds that “it is far from clear how he could have done so with his own funds, because financial disclosure reports indicate that Santos had only $55,000 to his name in 2020, and his claims of having earned millions of dollars in 2021 and 2022 from a supposed consulting business that he started in May 2021, Devolder Organization LLC (‘Devolder LLC’), are vague, uncorroborated, and non-credible in light of his many previous lies.”

The filing goes on:

Santos’s campaign appears to have routinely falsified its disclosure of disbursements. The campaign reported an astounding 40 disbursements between $199 and $200, including 37 disbursements of exactly $199.99. The sheer number of these just-under-$200 disbursements is implausible, and some payments appear to be impossible given the nature of the item or service covered. Accordingly, there is reason to believe Santos’s campaign deliberately falsified its disbursement reporting, among numerous other reporting violations. Moreover, some of the reported disbursements made by Santos’s campaign appear to violate federal laws prohibiting the conversion of campaign funds to personal use, including disbursements to pay rent on a candidate’s personal residence.

Democratic New York Reps. Ritchie Torres and Daniel S. Goldman have also filed a House ethics complaint against Santos. “Mr. Santos’s financial disclosure reports in 2020 and 2022 are sparse and perplexing. At a minimum, it is apparent that he did not file timely disclosure reports for his most recent campaign,” Goldman’s office explained in a statement. “Moreover, his own public statements have contradicted some information included in the 2022 financial disclosure and confirmed that the 2022 financial disclosure failed to disclose other required information.”

A lawyer for Santos declined to comment on “open investigations.”

The good news is that a group of New York Republicans found the revelations so appalling (or were so concerned the stench will waft over their way) that they demanded he resign. This includes (so far) Reps. Anthony D’Esposito, Nicholas A. Langworthy, Nick LaLota, Mike Lawler and Brandon Williams, as well as Nassau County Republican Committee Chair Joseph Cairo. Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has also demanded that Santos step down. Even a batch of mayors called for him to go.

One wonders why only New Yorkers seem to be bothered by the egregious ethical problems. I suppose House Republicans from the other 49 states, with the notable exception of South Carolina’s Nancy Mace, don’t have any shame — or simply hope his continued presence won’t reflect on them.

For now, the morally obtuse Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), who received Santos’s vote to become House speaker, is sticking by him. But McCarthy did say he would not appoint Santos to any top committees. That’s a strange decision: It’s too dangerous to have him on serve on, for example, the Judiciary or Foreign Affairs committees, but it’s fine to let him vote on bills coming out of those committees or to serve on less important ones? (It’s also interesting that Santos’s presence on a committee will signal that McCarthy thinks that committee is unimportant.)

While the New York Republicans demanding Santos resign have not done anything extraordinary, they did the right thing. For that, I guess, we have to say well done.

