How depressing it was as someone who loves the Chesapeake Bay to see David Kelsey’s letter regarding the dying Patuxent River, juxtaposed against the Metro section article “Maryland Democrats have long to-do list” [both Jan. 11]. The Patuxent, located entirely within the state of Maryland, is one of many tributaries to the Chesapeake Bay. We can’t blame the utter failure to clean up the bay on any other state or entity — this river’s decay is a Maryland problem, 100 percent.