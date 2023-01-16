Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In his Jan. 15 Sunday Take column, “Political system doesn’t care that Biden and Trump cases differ,” Dan Balz noted the observation from former congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) that the political system doesn’t do nuance. Perhaps it would, however, if newspapers were consistently discerning in what they reported. When news of former president Donald Trump’s cache of classified documents was first reported, it was newsworthy for at least three reasons. One, accusing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton of criminally mishandling classified material (“Lock her up”) was a major theme of Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign. Then Mr. Trump simply dismissed his own actual mishandling of classified material, calling FBI actions “political.” Two, Mr. Trump hoarded a whole cache of documents, suggesting there were too many to have been overlooked. Three, Mr. Trump refused to return the material to the government, confirming his possession was, in fact, intentional.

The Jan. 15 Fact Checker column, “Biden, Trump and their retention of classified documents: An explainer,” reported, however, that accidentally retaining classified documents happens frequently. So, the mere discovery of such documents in President Biden’s possession was not newsworthy. But, by reporting on Mr. Biden’s retention of documents, newspapers signaled it was somehow newsworthy without extenuating circumstances.

To show lack of bias, curated news sources need to be able to explain why they withhold information that those with a political agenda falsely characterize as newsworthy. But by reporting material that really isn’t newsworthy, newspapers fail to distinguish themselves from the mass of internet sources that, ironically, have demonstrated why we need traditional newspapers and editors.

Dale Murad, McLean

It appears that in today’s atmosphere of practically everybody and anybody having a “clearance,” where you can hear the bragging at any Capitol Hill gathering, controlling the flow of classified documents has become the real problem.

I recall working at the National Security Agency with a top-secret code word clearance for seven years in the late 1960s and early 1970s. One could not leave the building without a thorough search of anything you were carrying: book, box, bag, magazine, folder, briefcase or attaché case, whatever. It all was given a complete search. I doubt the director could have left carrying a banker’s box or anybody carrying it for him without the search.

Time-consuming and inconvenient? You bet! But it was just part of the job. The quick time-saver tip was to be empty-handed when you left.

Vinson Nash, Washington

As an independent voter, I am disappointed with the response of House Republicans to the classified documents found in President Biden’s residence and former office. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is frothing at the mouth, eager to engage in “investigations” upon “investigations” already underway by the Justice Department rather than getting the nation’s work done — such as fixing a forever-broken immigration system, strengthening the ethical compliance across the board and balancing the budget.

I am not a Democrat, but given Mr. McCarthy’s own about-faces with former president Donald Trump, congressional Republicans’ lack of backbone regarding upholding the Constitution on Jan. 6, 2021, and now Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) openly lying but insisting on remaining in Congress, these are not the kind of people who should be making laws and running the country. Perhaps investigations should begin with the hard work needed to restore the public’s trust.

Liz Kiszely, Raleigh, N.C.

