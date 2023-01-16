Carl Eifert’s Jan. 8 letter, “ Bulldoze all of history, I guess ,” equated the removal of memorials to the erasure of history. This is a false equivalence, one that has been made many times since statues and other memorials, particularly those of the Confederacy, began to be taken down.

History is the study of events that have occurred, and is recorded in books, archives, pictures, etc. Memorials to individuals who are a part of history are erected after the events took place, in some instances long after, and are often intended to extol those individuals. Their removal in no way constitutes either an erasure or alteration of the history itself. The intent of their removal is to reduce painful and hurtful memories for some.