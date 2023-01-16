The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The Republican whitewash of the Jan. 6 attack on democracy

By
Editorial cartoonist
January 16, 2023 at 8:19 p.m. EST
(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post; Photo by Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)

With the Republicans’ call for investigations into President Biden’s classified documents and for hearings into so-called “Weaponization of the Federal Government,” their mission to erase former President Donald Trump’s role in the seditious attack begins.

