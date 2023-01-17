Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two things can be simultaneously true: 1.) President Biden committed no crime regarding classified documents he retained from the Obama administration; and 2.) his lawyers’ failure to conduct a thorough, proactive search created the appearance that the president was not being candid or cooperative. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight In their haste to make false comparisons to former president Donald Trump’s willful retention of top secret documents (and obstruction of the investigation thereof), Republicans would have us forget that 18 U.S.C. 793(f) does not criminalize inadvertent retention of confidential documents without “gross negligence.” Unlike the Mar-a-Lago case, there is no evidence so far that Biden ever touched these documents, knew they were there or acted to conceal them. To the contrary, as soon as documents were discovered in early November, his counsel went straight to authorities. Biden then directed them to cooperate in returning documents and answering questions.

When Attorney General Merrick Garland made the decision, at the recommendation of the U.S. Attorney John Lausch, a Trump administration holdover, to appoint a special counsel on Jan. 5, Biden’s lawyers had been cooperating for weeks. It is not clear what actions or facts triggered the decision to name a special counsel, a decision not publicly announced until even more documents were uncovered and voluntarily turned over in January.

There certainly is a reasonable political justification for assigning a special counsel. If the Justice Department is going to prosecute Trump, Garland does not want to be accused of failing to conduct a thorough inquiry into his own boss’s handling of classified documents. But a number of troubling questions remain: Why did Lausch halt the process of voluntary cooperation to recommend a special counsel? Why did Garland agree with that assessment at a time when the Biden legal team was cooperating? (The subsequent finding of even more documents might have justified a special counsel, but Garland presumably did not know that there were more documents out there on Jan. 5.)

However the administration got to this point, they should welcome the appointment of a special counsel. The White House press secretary need not comment further nor should any member of the White House counsel’s team be involved. Absent a shocking discovery, there is no reason to expect that Biden committed any crime.

But the question remains: What were Biden’s attorneys doing for weeks after initial discovery of the documents, and why has this come out in drips and drabs?

After the first discovery in early November, Biden’s attorneys did not appear to undertake an immediate, exhaustive search of all of the president’s papers. It’s not sufficient to say that his attorneys were working in concert with the Justice Department and National Archives. For the president’s own protection, his attorneys should have made certain they had turned over everything.

In December — again on their own initiative — Biden’s lawyers finally found additional documents at his residence and turned those over in keeping with the ongoing cooperative process. Yet Biden’s lawyers still hadn’t determined the full extent of the problem.

Word of the investigation was first reported on Jan. 9. (One wonders if it is now considered acceptable to leak to the media that a Justice Department investigation is pending.) The White House released a statement concerning the think-tank documents but made no mention of the Dec. 20 documents (Was this sloppiness? An attempt to be too cute by half?) On Wednesday, the Dec. 20 discovery was reported.

But we weren’t nearly finished. On Thursday, after the announcement of a special counsel, we learned that another document was found. Then, on Saturday, Biden’s lawyers explained that another five documents had been uncovered and transmitted to authorities by Richard Sauber, a White House lawyer with a security clearance. (Sauber’s written statement on Friday inexplicably stated the review had been completed on Wednesday, when in fact he completed the search and found the additional documents the next day.)

On Saturday, Biden’s personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, still could not even attest that a complete search had been done at that point. (“Adhering to this process means that any disclosure regarding documents cannot be conclusive until the government has conducted its inquiry,” he said.) However, Biden’s lawyers have no excuse for failing to determine long ago what classified documents remained.

Biden’s allies and experienced white-collar attorneys and former prosecutors are flabbergasted that it has taken so long to get to the bottom of this, and that so many incomplete announcements have been issued.

Former prosecutor Andrew Weissmann spoke for many, asking:

The WH keeps digging a hole deeper: they have failed to answer so many questions, which is very strange if this is all an innocent mistake.

-Total number of government docs found and precisely where; and what levels of classification?

-Why wasn't this all revealed in Nov/Dec? — Andrew Weissmann 🌻 (@AWeissmann_) January 14, 2023

Biden, in all likelihood, has no legal liability. However, thanks largely to his lawyers and the failure to immediately and completely determine what documents he had, Biden now faces an inquiry by a special counsel and a public relations tumult. The grossly self-serving media line — saying, in effect, that “the facts are totally different but it does not matter” — gives oxygen to Republicans’ disingenuous suggestion that Trump cannot be prosecuted for real violations of law when Biden’s actions, lacking evidence of illegality, are investigated.

Put differently, if there hadn’t been grounds for such a special counsel inquiry initially, the Biden legal team’s conduct makes a special counsel investigation legally and politically unavoidable. Biden will now have to answer a host of probing questions, not the least of which is: What in the world were his lawyers doing all this time?

