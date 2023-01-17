The editorial said the “penalty for someone convicted of a violent felony while using a gun to commit more violence would drop to four years from 15 years.” Under the act, committing a violent crime with a firearm, depending on the crime, is punishable by 20 to 30 years’ incarceration (or more). These penalties are higher than nearly all sentences imposed under current law. For example, the act’s maximum 24-year sentence for carjacking is nine years higher than even the harshest sentences imposed under current law. These penalties do not hamper prosecutors’ discretion to request long sentences when justified. The editorial failed to mention that the act would increase penalties for some offenses and create entirely new criminal offenses. For example, the act would increase penalties for offenses such as possession of ghost guns and assault weapons and create new offenses, such as firing a gun in a public space.