Democratic activists often complain that their side is not as ruthless and partisan as Republicans — as though this is some sort of handicap in politics. President Biden on Sunday showed why this view is misguided.
“We have to choose a community over chaos,” Biden exhorted the congregation. “Are we the people who are going to choose love over hate?” He then explored what he means by redeeming the soul of the country:
What is the soul of America? Easy to say, but what is the soul of America? Well, the soul is the breath, the life, the essence of who we are. The soul makes us “us.”The soul of America is embodied in the sacred proposition that we’re all created equal in the image of God. That was the sacred proposition for which — for which Dr. King gave his life. It was a sacred proposition rooted in Scripture and enshrined in the Declaration of Independence. ...And the battle for the soul of this nation is perennial. It’s a constant struggle. It’s a constant struggle between hope and fear, kindness and cruelty, justice and injustice against those who traffic in racism, extremism, and insurrection; a battle fought on battlefields and bridges, from courthouses and ballot boxes, to pulpits and protests.
What Republican would be able to give a speech like that? That so few come to mind speaks to the fact that such values have become foreign to much of the party.
Indeed, it seems most Republicans lack even the pretense of an uplifting message. They were elected based on their promises to “own the libs” and their pandering to their base. The result is a party that has virtually no capacity to govern.
In the past week, Republicans have predictably served up evidence of their recklessness and disregard for the well-being of their fellow Americans. Instead of acknowledging their solemn obligation to protect the full faith and credit of the United States, they are scheming to use the debt ceiling as a bargaining chip to force the Biden administration to meet their demands. They are even preparing an emergency plan in the event that the United States breaches the debt limit directing the government to prioritize certain spending.
The Post’s Jeff Stein, Leigh Ann Caldwell and Theodoric Meyer reported: “Such a move would be unprecedented and hugely controversial, and even releasing the plan could turn into a major political liability for the GOP. A hypothetical proposal that protects Social Security, Medicare, veterans benefits and the military would still leave out huge swaths of critical federal expenditures on things such as Medicaid, food safety inspections, border control and air traffic control, to name just a handful of thousands of programs.”
The White House was gobsmacked that Republicans would be so eager to show how willing they are to inflict so much suffering on Americans for the sake of a political stunt. But Republicans specialize in tone-deafness.
Similarly, despite losing every abortion-related referendum during the 2022 midterms, House Republicans were right back at it this past week, passing a bill that would punish doctors who fail to resuscitate babies born alive during abortions. As the New York Times reported, “Live births during an abortion procedure are exceedingly rare, experts said, and federal law already requires that a baby who survives an attempted abortion receive emergency medical care.” The real aim, the Times explains, is “to discourage women from seeking abortions and doctors from performing them.”
Republicans also continue to project their desire to engaging in partisan inquisitions. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), appearing on NBC News’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, attempted to come up with a conspiracy theory that would justify probing Hunter Biden, but wound up only exasperating host Chuck Todd with his confused ramblings.
Other Republicans have made hay out of Biden’s efforts — however clumsy — to cooperate with officials concerning classified documents from the Obama administration found in his private office and home. But they wound up tying themselves in knots. If anything, their histrionics have highlighted the stark difference between Biden’s situation and former president Donald Trump’s attempts to obstruct the investigation into classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
In the end, the GOP’s “ruthlessness” that so many Democrats envy appears to have gotten Republicans nowhere. They excel at playing to the country’s worst fears and treating voters like rubes. But they are far from creating a governing coalition that do great things, let alone inspire the country to “redeem the soul of America.”
Indeed, one has to be very cynical about the American people to think that Democrats should act more like Republicans.