Former president Donald Trump’s complaint about toilets that “don’t get any water,” as reported in the Jan. 12 news article “ Idea of ban on gas stoves ignites culture war controversy ,” isn’t new. But it is misguided.

The “low-flow toilet standard,” along with other water and energy efficiency measures, was enacted in the Energy Policy Act of 1992. Statistics from the Pacific Institute, a nonprofit organization that tracks water use, show that domestic water consumption in the United States dropped from 153.4 gallons per person per day in 1990 to 120.6 in 2015 — a 21 percent decrease, saving vast amounts of water, wastewater, energy and money for consumers.