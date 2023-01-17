It seems pretty clear that neither the National Archives nor the Justice Department can rely on an honor basis for documents to be returned, either because of negligent packers or intent before an executive member, including the president, vacates office or maybe even moves. It seems that a more stringent procedure needs to be developed between the National Archives and the Justice Department around vacating the Office of the President and any other executive position with access to classified information. Ideally, records and sensitive information should be secured from the individual before they vacate, in a more time-designated and secure way. We seem to rely solely on the courtesy of staff packers and the National Archives.