It seems pretty clear that neither the National Archives nor the Justice Department can rely on an honor basis for documents to be returned, either because of negligent packers or intent before an executive member, including the president, vacates office or maybe even moves. It seems that a more stringent procedure needs to be developed between the National Archives and the Justice Department around vacating the Office of the President and any other executive position with access to classified information. Ideally, records and sensitive information should be secured from the individual before they vacate, in a more time-designated and secure way. We seem to rely solely on the courtesy of staff packers and the National Archives.
Joan B. King, Towson
Regardless of the handling or mishandling of classified documents by any current or former president, clearly there is no reliable system in place to keep track of those documents. The government seems to have no way of knowing where, at any given moment, sensitive documents outside the safety of the National Archives might be. If there were, we would not be in the current mess. Any local public library does a far better job of checking out — and overseeing — the materials it lends to patrons.
Donald Manildi, College Park