Opinion Renaming streets for people won’t solve the problem

January 17, 2023 at 1:57 p.m. EST
A pedestrian walks along South Lee Street on Oct. 11, 2021, in Alexandria. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Jan. 12 Metro article “Alexandria moves to speed up the renaming of its Confederate streets”:

I’m sure Alexandria’s city government has its heart in the right place in its efforts to expedite the changing of the names of 41 of that town’s streets from those of former Confederate leaders to those of people and places “worthy of honor.” Certainly the Alexandria officials who deliberately gave those thoroughfares such names in the 1950s (about 100 years after the Civil War) as a pointed affront to the then-emerging civil rights movement should never have labeled them that way in the first place. It’s disgraceful that the city government allowed such “Lost Cause” symbolism to enter the city’s geographic grid in the hopes of preserving a repugnant political status quo.

As anyone who has visited Old Town can testify, the founders of Alexandria wisely gave their streets decidedly neutral names such as King, Queen, Prince, Princess, Duke, Duchess and Royal back in 1749 (about 100 years after the English Civil War). Any resident regardless of political persuasion (except maybe a Roundhead) could stroll those cobbles without offense. Replacement names for those 41 Confederate-named streets could follow that same sage pattern and just be generic ranks or titles such as admiral, colonel, president, senator, etc.

Frankly, to efface all cartographic memorials to racism in Alexandria would require changing the name of the city itself. It is named after the two slaveholding, tobacco-farming cousins, John and Philip Alexander, who sold the original 60 acres of land to the municipality more than 100 years before our Civil War.

If you don’t want to have to keep forever changing your maps and signposts to avoid offense, it’s probably best to go generic. It lasts far longer.

Dan Wittenberg, Bethesda

