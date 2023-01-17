Regarding the Jan. 12 Metro article “Alexandria moves to speed up the renaming of its Confederate streets”:
As anyone who has visited Old Town can testify, the founders of Alexandria wisely gave their streets decidedly neutral names such as King, Queen, Prince, Princess, Duke, Duchess and Royal back in 1749 (about 100 years after the English Civil War). Any resident regardless of political persuasion (except maybe a Roundhead) could stroll those cobbles without offense. Replacement names for those 41 Confederate-named streets could follow that same sage pattern and just be generic ranks or titles such as admiral, colonel, president, senator, etc.
Frankly, to efface all cartographic memorials to racism in Alexandria would require changing the name of the city itself. It is named after the two slaveholding, tobacco-farming cousins, John and Philip Alexander, who sold the original 60 acres of land to the municipality more than 100 years before our Civil War.
If you don’t want to have to keep forever changing your maps and signposts to avoid offense, it’s probably best to go generic. It lasts far longer.
Dan Wittenberg, Bethesda