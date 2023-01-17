I’m sure Alexandria’s city government has its heart in the right place in its efforts to expedite the changing of the names of 41 of that town’s streets from those of former Confederate leaders to those of people and places “worthy of honor.” Certainly the Alexandria officials who deliberately gave those thoroughfares such names in the 1950s (about 100 years after the Civil War) as a pointed affront to the then-emerging civil rights movement should never have labeled them that way in the first place. It’s disgraceful that the city government allowed such “Lost Cause” symbolism to enter the city’s geographic grid in the hopes of preserving a repugnant political status quo.