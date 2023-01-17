Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Finally, the Compromise of 1790 emerged from a closed-door meeting. The South would get the capital moved south to the Potomac, and the Northern (then called Eastern) states would see Hamilton’s plan for finances adopted — a classic example of logrolling. This embodies two truths: Sometimes narrow disputes can be resolved by broadening the field, ensuring each party gets what it most wants; and privacy is often needed to make a deal, as Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music points out in “The Room Where It Happens.” On a lesser note, ever since the New Deal, the farm bills have been compromises, first between supporters of different commodities and, since the 1960s, between supporters of food stamp and nutrition programs and supports for farmers. We’re still able to make sausage, sometimes.

William D. Harshaw, Reston

Karen Tumulty was right on point in her Jan. 12 op-ed. She even noted Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) calling for the restoration of regular order. On Jan. 6, viewers (a record number of whom downloaded the C-SPAN app) watched the C-SPAN coverage of the numerous House speakership ballots. Though I am a longtime Democrat — a founder, with then-Chairman Chuck Manatt, of the Democratic National Committee headquarters building in the early 1980s — I thought the bipartisan themes of a return to regular order, transparency, oversight and committee importance seemed to be a subtle undercurrent to the various speeches.

Regular order, wherein bills have to be reported from committee before going to the floor and the annual budget process is strictly observed, encourages bipartisanship, expertise, transparency and high-quality legislation. Unfortunately, since before 2000, regular order has been ignored by both parties’ leadership with very partisan tactics prevailing, leading to short-term victories but, unfortunately, long-term partisan dysfunction. Continuing resolutions have become the legislative soupe du jour.

When I arrived in D.C. in the mid-1970s to begin my legislative (regulatory reform) journey, The Post published the daily congressional hearings schedule for both the House and Senate when they were in session. This legislative information greatly enhanced the regular order process. For some reason, The Post discontinued this practice about the same time the regular order tradition itself was enfeebled. It would seem timely for The Post to resume this reporting practice.

Daniel V. Flanagan Jr., Annapolis

