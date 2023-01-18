Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Right-wing Republicans have their fingerprints all over the rise of antisemitism in the United States. The latest data make this clear. “Over three-quarters of Americans (85 percent) believe at least one anti-Jewish trope, as opposed to 61 percent found in 2019,” the Anti-Defamation League recently reported. “Twenty percent of Americans believe six or more tropes, which is significantly more than the 11 percent that ADL found in 2019 and is the highest level measured in decades.” The report continues:

These tropes reference common anti-Jewish conspiracies theories that previous research has shown lead to hostility and violence. … Some of these statements [presented to respondents] view Jews as “clannish,” with 70 percent and 53 percent of Americans saying that Jews stick together more than others and go out of their way to hire other Jews, respectively. Other tropes relate to the concept of “dual loyalty,” with 39 percent of Americans saying that Jews are more loyal to Israel than the United States. Finally, we see over 20 percent support for several statements relating to Jews being too powerful in business and Wall Street.

Much of this sounds like the rhetoric coming from the MAGA movement, and specifically its leader, defeated former president Donald Trump. How many times have you heard Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, prattle on about George Soros, a Jewish Hungarian immigrant, as if he is the chief string-puller controlling the Democratic Party? Trump meanwhile routinely demonizes Jewish Democrats for not supporting him and the Israeli government.

Advertisement

The far left is not blameless for the rise of antisemitism, of course. But the entire project of white Christian nationalism is to marginalize those who are not White and/or not Christian as something less than real Americans. (More than one-third of those who responded to the ADL survey said “Jews do not share my values.”) The chant “Jews will not replace us” at the Charlottesville car attack in August 2017 was a visible reminder that the right wing considers Jews as much a threat to their vision of democracy as immigrants from Central America. Hatred of “elites” and suspicion about urban dwellers often is a thinly disguised swipe at Jews. (“New York values” is often the buzz phrase.)

Follow Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow

One need look no further than the “Camp Auschwitz” T-shirt worn by a Jan. 6 insurrectionist to see how white Christian nationalism overlaps with antisemitism. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s conspiracy theories and her assumption that Jews possess excessive power are only a slightly exaggerated form of the antisemitism that suffuses her party.

Moreover, when Trump dines with renowned antisemites and Twitter chief Elon Musk reinstates neo-Nazis on his platform, they take another step toward normalizing anti-Jewish hatred. Soon their rhetoric becomes like wallpaper, part of the background of the American scene.

Advertisement

The far left makes its own contribution to antisemitism through its over-the-top denunciations of Israel. Not all criticism of Israel is wrong, of course. Plenty of objections to current government policies are legitimate — including its inclusion of rabidly anti-Arab nationalists, its attempt to curtail civil rights and the ultra-Orthodox groups’ attempt to write non-Orthodox Diaspora Jews out of the worldwide community of Jewish people. However, there is a point at which criticism of Israel can veer into abject antisemitism. This includes the suggestion that Israel “treats Palestinians like the Nazis treated Jews” (a view held by a stunning 40 percent of the ADL survey respondents) or “Israel can get away with anything because its supporters control the media” (nearly one-fourth of those surveyed agreed).

Unlike right-wing tropes, however, Israel-related antisemitism is rarely heard from mainstream politicians. Occasional outbursts are met with robust denunciation from Democratic leaders. In 2021, when Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) suggested an equivalence between the United States and Israel, on one hand, and Hamas and the Taliban, on the other, then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded by stating that “drawing false equivalencies between democracies like the U.S. and Israel and groups that engage in terrorism like Hamas and the Taliban foments prejudice and undermines progress toward a future of peace and security for all.”

That antisemitism has roared back with a vengeance is thanks mainly to a party that embraces white Christian nationalism and kooky conspiracy theories. Republicans need to clean house to rid their party of purveyors of rabid anti-Jewish hatred. Meanwhile, Democrats must continue to make it clear that statements against Israel that veer into antisemitic tropes have no place in our political conversation.

GiftOutline Gift Article