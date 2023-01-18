1 For ordinary voters, he should stress that things are looking up

The biggest and most important audience will not be in the chamber. Biden will want to project a tone of confidence that the country is heading in the right direction on inflation, with tempered optimism that it might avoid a recession. He should take credit for policies that invested in American jobs and workers, such as the infrastructure legislation, the Chips and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act.

He will also want to shoot down some GOP myths: Deficits have not grown under his watch, and taxes on those making $400,000 or less have not increased. And he should explain that his administration has focused on reducing costs for ordinary Americans, including its measures to control prescription drug prices, boost green energy credits and eliminate the “family glitch” in the Affordable Care Act.

