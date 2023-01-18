Megan McArdle added her own share of hot air to the debate over gas stoves in the Jan. 13 op-ed, “There’s too much hot air in the debate over stoves.” She essentially called environmentalists “boneheaded,” “oafish,” “ham-handed” and “stupider than the right.” In addition, she called an idea floated by environmentalists “moronic.” Beyond the name-calling, Ms. McArdle implied that reasonable people might want to voluntarily switch from gas to electric stoves for health reasons, but only unreasonable people would do so for environmental reasons. She concluded by suggesting environmentalists are not interested in changing the world but merely in exercising power.
I wonder whether Ms. McArdle would have written with as much vitriol if she had first read the Jan. 13 news article documenting the oceans’ rising temperatures [“Warming oceans break heat record for fourth year in a row, researchers say”]. Those high temperatures help “explain a seemingly ever-escalating pattern of extreme weather events of late, many of which are drawing extra fuel from the energy they pull from the oceans.” Weighing future disasters against contemporary indulgence has a sobering effect.
In light of all the information we have about global warming, it is not “moronic” to suggest that in the future, gas stoves, which burn methane, a potent greenhouse gas, should be banned in new houses.
John Mathwin, Rockville