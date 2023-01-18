Megan McArdle added her own share of hot air to the debate over gas stoves in the Jan. 13 op-ed, “There’s too much hot air in the debate over stoves.” She essentially called environmentalists “boneheaded,” “oafish,” “ham-handed” and “stupider than the right.” In addition, she called an idea floated by environmentalists “moronic.” Beyond the name-calling, Ms. McArdle implied that reasonable people might want to voluntarily switch from gas to electric stoves for health reasons, but only unreasonable people would do so for environmental reasons. She concluded by suggesting environmentalists are not interested in changing the world but merely in exercising power.