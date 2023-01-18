The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Mandating safe gun storage is more effective than metal detectors

January 18, 2023 at 2:52 p.m. EST
Police tape outside Richneck Elementary School, where a 6-year-old student reportedly shot a teacher. (Jay Paul/Getty Images)

The Jan. 14 Metro article about the school administration’s response to the shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old, “Police: No notice from school about gun report,” was instructive. It’s good that school officials are doing something, but metal detectors are not helpful. Consider: How many children carry metal lunchboxes, as I did in my youth? It is the same as if we recalled food without changing the use of sewage applied to the fields as a fertilizer (as is done in some parts of the world).

Instead, let’s pass laws mandating effective and safe gun storage with fines for parents who fail to comply (including confiscation and destruction of their weapons). No guns available to children equals no children shooting guns in school.

Douglas Hugh McNeill, Chesapeake, Va.

