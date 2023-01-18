The Jan. 14 Metro article about the school administration’s response to the shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old, “Police: No notice from school about gun report,” was instructive. It’s good that school officials are doing something, but metal detectors are not helpful. Consider: How many children carry metal lunchboxes, as I did in my youth? It is the same as if we recalled food without changing the use of sewage applied to the fields as a fertilizer (as is done in some parts of the world).