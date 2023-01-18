The Jan. 10 news article “Santos violated campaign finance laws, nonpartisan watchdog alleges” exemplified the importance of good reporting. The Santos case provides yet another reason to overturn Citizens United and establish common-sense campaign finance laws. Some of history’s most egregious criminals have been able to get away with horrible offenses, until someone follows the money. If candidates can’t live within reasonable transparency guardrails and a modest campaign budget, they aren’t fit to run our government and write budgets that spend our tax dollars. Though most of us find the idea morally shocking, in states such as Virginia, the use of campaign money for personal expenses is perfectly legal. Would a person of Rep. George Santos’s (R-N.Y.) character even be interested in running for political office if campaign finance and ethics laws required more rigorous transparency?