It’s easy to be pessimistic about the United States’ future if you focus (as the news media tends to do) on our dysfunctional political scene. But if you look beyond politics to science and technology, the news is far more encouraging. The United States has been on a winning streak of scientific achievement recently that bodes well for the future — as long as we take the necessary steps (in particular with regard to skilled immigration and research funding) to safeguard our technological lead.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, which was launched on Christmas Day in 2021, is performing even better than expected — and it’s just getting started. NASA pulled off another impressive achievement on Nov. 16, when it launched a massive SLS moon rocket and crewless Orion spacecraft. This is part of the Artemis program to send astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972 and to establish a base there for the first time.

Meanwhile, researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory announced on Dec. 13 a breakthrough in harnessing nuclear fusion to produce cheap, clean, abundant energy. We’re still a long way from powering cities with fusion-generated electricity, but Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm was right to call this “one of the most impressive scientific feats in the 21st century.”

Of more immediate benefit is another scientific breakthrough that we have come to take for granted over the past couple of years: coronavirus vaccines. Past vaccines typically took at least a decade to develop. But scientists at Moderna and Pfizer (in the latter case working closely with the German firm BioNTech) were able to develop and deploy effective covid vaccines in less than a year by using cutting-edge mRNA technology.

Another recent U.S. achievement worth highlighting is the ChatGPT artificial intelligence program developed by the San Francisco-based research laboratory OpenAI. It has an uncanny, even spooky, ability to instantaneously gather information from the internet and answer the most complex questions in ways that replicate how people talk and write. This chatbot could transform internet searches, voice assistants such as Siri, and a whole lot more (including, sadly, cheating in school).

Our success at innovation enhances our military as well as economic security. Just look to Ukraine, where advanced U.S. weapons systems — such as Javelin antitank missiles and HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) launchers — are taking a heavy toll on the less advanced Russian forces even though the Ukrainians have been provided only a tiny portion of the United States’ military technology. In the meantime, the much-maligned military-industrial complex continues to develop even more sophisticated systems, such as the B-21 stealth bomber unveiled in early December.

While our politics often leaves me feeling exhausted, depressed and ashamed, our scientific and technological achievements make me proud to be an American and optimistic and invigorated about the future. “There is no place like the United States when we talk about the fabric of innovation being in every part of our society,” Sethuraman Panchanathan, director of the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF), told me last week. “We should rejoice, but also talk about what we need to do to stay ahead.”

The NSF reports that the United States still has the world’s largest share of research and development (R&D) spending — 28 percent in 2019 compared with 22 percent for China and 7 percent for Japan. The United States spent a whopping estimated $708 billion on R&D in 2020 — more than the entire GDP of Poland or Sweden. While China is closing the gap, the United States still awards more doctorates in science and engineering than any other country, and the number of U.S. degrees in science and engineering granted at all levels nearly doubled between 2000 and 2019.

Not all is rosy: China has surpassed the United States in the output of peer-reviewed science and engineering publications and in high-tech manufacturing. For example, the U.S. share of global semiconductor manufacturing has declined from 37 percent in 1990 to 12 percent in 2020, while mainland China’s share has risen to 15 percent. But semiconductor companies have announced nearly $200 billion in new projects in the United States since 2020, and Congress just passed the Chips and Science Act to subsidize domestic microchip production. Overall, the United States has done an impressive job of staying ahead of a country that has more than four times our population.

That achievement is all the more remarkable given that the U.S. educational system is, in many respects, a laggard. We have been able to make up for the deficiencies of our schools primarily by relying on foreign-born talent. According to the NSF, foreign-born workers comprise 19 percent of the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) workforce — and 45 percent of all STEM doctorate holders. The numbers in certain fields are even higher: Sixty percent of computer science and math PhDs are foreign-born. The NSF’s Panchanathan, a computer scientist, is a perfect illustration of how immigration benefits us: He was born in India and moved to the United States in 1997.

The problem is that we are not retaining a lot of the foreign-born talent that we train. Only a quarter of all H-1B visa applicants (granted to those with specialized skills) receive a visa because Congress caps the number at roughly 85,000 a year. That means we are turning away hundreds of thousands of potential workers every year despite having more than 800,000 job openings in the computer industry alone.

That makes no sense. Every science and engineering student earning a degree in the United States should be given at least a work visa and preferably a green card upon graduation. As Panchanathan points out, even if the United States greatly expanded its pool of domestic tech workers, it would still not have enough talent to compete with India and China, each with more than a billion people. “You need both domestic and global talent in large quantities,” he argues.

Panchanathan also argues that we need to spend more on research. NSF’s budget is $9.5 billion in fiscal year 2023. That’s a lot of money, but he tells me that NSF doesn’t have nearly enough money to underwrite many of the research proposals that receive favorable ratings from peer reviewers. “We’re not keeping up with inflation, much less investing what we need,” he said. He would like to see NSF’s budget doubled “very rapidly.”

That is a vital investment in our future that is well worth making — and one that we can afford now that the budget deficit is falling. The scientific advances announced in recent months are thrilling. They can sustain our economic and military competitiveness for decades to come. But we can’t afford to get complacent. China and other countries are racing to catch up. We need to maintain our lead by spending more on research and offering more opportunities for foreign-born talent.

