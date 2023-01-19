Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

But the state’s last few rocky years have shown that ever-increasing power and wealth are not inevitable. California offers natural beauty and economic opportunity, but people decide how much they want to pay for these things just like other goods. The state’s exorbitant housing costs and high taxes are a significant deterrent to living there, driving many people to flee. Since 2000, more people left California than moved there from other parts of the country, causing the state to lose a House seat after the 2020 Census for the first time ever.

That outward flow of people is turning into a flood. The state’s population dropped by more than 500,000 people between July 2020 and July 2022. Outmigration to other states fueled the decline: Almost 900,000 more people have moved to other states from California in the past three years than have moved in.

Clearly, something happened during the pandemic to make a lot of Californians decide it was time to move. Failures in crime, education and homelessness are the likely culprits. Crime rates have risen significantly since 2019, with homicides jumping an astounding 41 percent. Violent crime rates leveled off in 2022 in some areas but continued to increase in others.

The state also closed schools more frequently and for longer periods than many other states. Public school enrollment plummeted statewide since the pandemic began, with the largest declines in liberal, urban areas that were likeliest to close the schools.

The state’s already large homeless population also swelled in recent years, rising to more than 173,000 in 2022 from 115,000 homeless people in 2015. Together these factors surely pushed some people already frustrated with high taxes and living costs to cut and run.

This exodus poses massive risks for the state’s finances because of its reliance on revenue from the rich. As of 2018, almost 35 percent of California’s personal income tax revenue came from the sliver of taxpayers earning $1 million or more. Nearly two-thirds come from those earning more than $200,000. That means a small change in these people’s residence can cost the state billions.

Elon Musk, for example, sold around $23 billion in Tesla stock last year. California taxes capital gains at a hefty 13.3 percent in his tax bracket, but Musk shifted his personal residence from California to Texas when he moved Tesla’s headquarters to Austin in 2021. His move alone, then, likely cost the state billions of dollars in revenue. Similarly, engineers or computer coders in the state who can now do their jobs from anywhere bring their wages with them if they leave, cutting tax revenue even further.

This looks eerily similar to the reasons behind New York’s precipitous decline in the 1970s. New York, like California, was once the epitome of American aspiration and growth. But its leaders grew complacent and allowed a toxic brew of high taxes, spiraling crime and rising homelessness to rock the state. New York City’s population plummeted by more than 800,000 people — or roughly 10 percent — between 1970 and 1980. The state lost five House seats in the 1980 Census, and the city’s population did not fully recover until changes in tax and crime policy in the 1990s made the city attractive again.

California could learn a lesson from New York’s experience and start to shift course now. Some Democrats are already talking a good game; Los Angeles’s new mayor, Karen Bass, has pledged to tackle crime, homelessness and housing affordability, and Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to cut state spending rather than dip into reserves.

But real change will run into powerful interests that are important to the state’s Democratic politics. It could take a New York-style collapse to force significant change. Given the direction California is heading, that unhappy prospect is no longer unthinkable.

